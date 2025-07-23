Victims of recent fatal San Diego-area traffic crashes ID’d

REGION — Authorities have publicly identified seven people who lost their lives over the last two weeks in San Diego-area traffic collisions.

The most recent of the roadway fatalities took place shortly before 2 a.m. last Saturday, when a sedan overturned on state Route 78 near North Las Posas Road in San Marcos and came to rest on a roadside embankment, according to the county Medical Examiner’s Office.

A passenger in the car, 19-year-old Caden Garcia of San Marcos, died at the scene, the agency reported.

At about 11:45 p.m. on July 15, San Diego resident Carlos Torres Castillo, 21, lost control of the car he was driving on westbound Interstate 8 east of Taylor Street in Mission Valley, sending it over a center-divider wall and tumbling onto the eastbound lanes of the freeway.

Castillo died as paramedics were transporting him to a hospital.

A day earlier, a 27-year-old Riverside County man died in a motorcycle crash on SR-67 in Santee, according to the medical examiner. Dylan Clark of Menifee was riding to the south shortly before 9 p.m. on July 14 when his two-wheeler collided with a pickup truck south of Riverford Road.

An ambulance crew took Clark to Sharp Memorial Hospital in San Diego, where he was pronounced dead.

On the evening of July 13, Aeriel Suarez of San Diego was behind the wheel of a vehicle that veered off the street in the 8500 block of Kearny Villa Road in the Miramar area and crashed into a tree.

Paramedics took Suarez, 22, to Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla, where he was pronounced dead at about 10 p.m., the county agency reported.

Shortly after sunrise that same day, the body of 48-year-old Stewart Jabro of El Cajon was found in a vehicle that had crashed down a roadside embankment in the 16300 block of Skyline Truck Trail in Jamul. The time of the accident is unknown, according to the medical examiner.

Early on the afternoon of July 12, Daniel Richards of Santa Ysabel was driving a northbound sedan that left the roadway on SR-67 near Shady Bend in Ramona and struck a tree, the county agency reported. Richards, 78, was pronounced dead at Palomar Medical Center in Escondido at about 5 p.m., roughly 3 1/2 hours after the accident occurred.

Three days earlier, a collision on the same highway fatally injured a motorist in his hometown of Ramona. Jay Tharani, 35, was behind the wheel of a sedan that collided with an SUV in the 18000 block of SR-67 shortly before 6 p.m. on July 9, according to the medical examiner. Tharani died at the scene.