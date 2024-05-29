Veterans, civilians ‘hoist’ a glass to honor fallen service members

SAN MARCOS—For 18 years, veterans and civilians have gathered on Memorial Day at Churchill’s Pub & Grille to raise a glass in honor of fallen American service members.

Friends Kevin Hopkins and Steve Cates first came up with the idea to start the annual event known as The Hoist after a 2005 hiking trip in the Jacumba Hot Springs area.

When they returned for drinks at the family hotel where they were staying, other guests kept buying them more rounds of beer. Little did the two know they had forgotten it was Veterans Day.

Hopkins and Cates, who served in the Air Force and Navy, respectively, realized the beers were honoring them for their service. At the time, the two also realized they had never really talked with each other about their time in the service.

That day inspired the two to start an event that would bridge the gap between veterans, civilians and other veterans, regardless of what branch they served in, what rank they held, or whether or not they experienced combat.

The two Hoist founders approached Churchill’s owner, Ivan Derezin, about hosting the first Hoist at the pub on Memorial Day 2006, nearly six months after that fateful hike.

Since then, The Hoist has become a popular event, attracting a crowd of people to listen to its speakers and raise or “hoist” a glass to those who are gone but not forgotten.

The Hoist is now held four times a year at Churchill’s: on Memorial Day, Veterans Day on Nov. 11, Pearl Harbor Day on Dec. 7 and Vietnam Veterans Day on March 29. In 2018, the organization also commissioned a local artist to paint a mural on Churchill’s patio honoring all branches of the military.

“Although we’re honoring veterans, our mission is really geared toward civilians,” Hopkins said.

Approximately 6.5% of the United States population has served in the military. While Hopkins noted this is good news, it also means a large portion of the population may not regularly interact with veterans or active duty military personnel.

By bringing the two groups together, civilians can learn from veterans and listen to stories about their time served while honoring lost friends and loved ones who made the ultimate sacrifice.

The event also aims to make every veteran feel welcome, regardless of their experience.

“This allows everyone to be equal,” Hopkins said.

For Derezin, it’s important for fellow civilians to remember why the nation celebrates Memorial Day.

“It’s not just another holiday that we get off work,” Derezin said. “It’s important to remember that a lot of people lost their lives for us. We take this day off to remember their sacrifice is why we live the way we live.”