Unlocking business potential: How SigParser transforms email data into valuable insights

For the past seven years, SigParser has been at the forefront of transforming email and meeting data into valuable relationship insights. Specializing in extracting and enriching contact information from emails and calendars, SigParser empowers businesses to enhance their marketing efforts and optimize their CRM systems. As a proud member of the San Marcos Chamber, SigParser is dedicated to supporting local businesses while providing expert advice on the long journey to business success.

What services and/or specialty products do you provide? SigParser helps businesses extract relationships from their email and calendar systems. This data is then used for marketing or for enriching CRM systems. Many companies who don’t have CRM systems purchase SigParser for creating a companywide contact warehouse that’s always up to date and searchable.

What sets you apart from others in your industry? We make it easy for customers to get started and try our product. Our customers also come from a wide range of industries including venture capital, software companies, law firms, non-profits, manufacturing and real estate just to name a few.

What question are you asked most frequently by clients / prospective buyers?

– Is SigParser secure? SigParser has an industry standard SOC2 certification, is GDPR compliant, data encrypted at rest and is focused on security best practices.

– What CRMs can SigParser connect to? Salesforce, Dynamics, HubSpot

– How long does it take to process a single mailbox and how much? Typically takes 5 minutes to connect to a mailbox and $99 to $250 to scan 1 to 10 years of history. Then a few hours later the data is available to use.

What is your favorite business success story? SigParser has a law firm customer in the UK who is one in the top 100 law firms in the world. They connected 400 mailboxes and scanned 3 years of history. From 7 million emails SigParser discovered 200K contacts and added 46K contacts to their CRM and enriched 100K pre-existing records with additional details such as phone numbers, titles, top relationships, latest interaction dates and more. SigParser was able to give their marketing teams detailed insights into who each partner at the firm was working with at their clients and understand engagement trends over time.

What motivated you to join The San Marcos Chamber? We appreciated the events the Chamber was putting on and their influence on issues impacting our business.

As someone doing business in San Marcos, what are you looking forward to accomplishing with the Chamber? We like to support the local businesses in San Marcos.

What’s your best piece of business advice? Often it’s a marathon, not a sprint.

Website: sigparser.com