Two large mixed-use projects proposed along Mission Avenue

OCEANSIDE — The city’s Planning Department is reviewing applications for two large mixed-use development projects located next to each other along Mission Avenue downtown.

The first project proposes to build an eight-story, 272-unit mixed-use apartment complex on a vacant lot at 901 Mission Avenue. The development will include 28 low-income, deed-restricted apartments and 4,006 square feet of commercial space.

The project also plans to build 326 parking stalls within a four-level parking garage, half of which will be underground.

The apartment units will be split between 54 studios with an average area of 479 square feet of space, 137 one-bedroom apartments with 691 square feet and 81 two-bedroom units with 1,072 square feet. Of those units, six studios, 14 one-bedrooms and eight two-bedrooms will be saved as affordable.

The project also includes a central courtyard with a pool and open deck on the west side of the building to catch ocean breezes, plus a roof deck at the southwest corner for ocean and downtown views.

According to developer JPI, the single building will be constructed in a “podium” configuration, which positions the dwelling units directly over the parking garage.

“This project will encompass a little piece of everything Oceanside has to offer,” the developer states in its project application. “A small fragment of this growing city, this project builds an urban experience amongst a contextual coastal setting.”

The other project proposes consolidating existing parcels between 801 and 815 Mission Avenue, demolishing the existing commercial buildings there and vacating an alleyway to make way for a seven-story, 230-unit mixed-use building.

The development will feature 23 low-income, deed-restricted apartments and 5,473 square feet of commercial space.

Developer H.G. Fenton Company proposes to include a mix of 45 studio, 120 one- and 65 two-bedroom units ranging in size from 480 to 935 square feet of space with 322 off-street parking stalls with 295 for residents and 27 for visitors, plus 40 on-street parking spaces.

“The proposed 801 Mission project reimagines the gateway to downtown Oceanside by transforming an entire city block primarily covered by parking into a unique mixed-use project that celebrates everything Oceanside has to offer,” the project’s description states.

Amenities include a third-level courtyard with lounging areas, fire features, grills, and open space, as well as a rooftop deck with a kitchen and lounge area, a pool deck, more space for barbecues and access to ocean views.

Both projects applied under the state’s density bonus law, which grants them several waivers and concessions for development standards, plus the Senate Bill 330 guidelines, which locks their proposed 10% affordable housing in despite the city bumping its inclusionary housing requirement up to 15% earlier this year.

The two projects are neighbors along Mission Avenue, separated by North Clementine Street. The 901 Mission Avenue project is located across North Horne Street from Oceanside High School.

If approved, the projects would be located close to the controversial eight-story mixed-use development that will take over an unused 15,589-square-foot parking lot at 712 Seagaze Drive. All three projects would be about 90 feet high.

In other downtown development news, plans are underway to bring the proposed 332-unit mixed-use redevelopment project at 401 Mission Ave., which will replace Ocean Place and Regal Cinema, before the City Council in either August or September, according to MainStreet Oceanside. The project will include 34 units saved as affordable housing and 595 parking spaces.