Two killed in Fallbrook accident after vehicle flipped over off freeway

FALLBROOK — Two people were killed today after their vehicle swerved off the road and flipped over, authorities said.

The accident occurred at 1:30 a.m. Sunday on southbound Interstate 15 at Mission Road in Fallbrook, according to the California Highway Patrol.

A 32-year-old man was driving with a 28-year-old woman in a Lexus NX350, and for reasons under investigation, the vehicle veered off the road and overturned. Both the driver and passenger were pronounced dead at the scene.

Their identities were not immediately available. Authorities said it had not been determined if alcohol or drugs were a factor in the crash.

Anyone with information about the accident was asked to contact the Oceanside California Highway Patrol office at 760-643-3400.