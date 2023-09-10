Aldi discount grocer opening in San Marcos before year’s end

SAN MARCOS — Shoppers in San Marcos will have another low-price option for groceries by the end of the year as discount grocery store chain Aldi prepares to open a new location at Rancho San Marcos Village.

Residents have eagerly awaited the store’s arrival since early 2022, when it was shared that Aldi would be moving into the former Vons site at the intersection of Rancho Santa Fe Road and San Marcos Boulevard. However, the opening has been repeatedly pushed back since the spring.

According to the San Marcos officials, the retailer is waiting for an electrical switchgear.

Aldi spokesperson Johnathan Folino said the store has no firm opening date at this point, but things are getting close.

“We are excited to confirm we are planning to open a San Marcos store in the coming months,” Folino said. “In the coming weeks, we’ll ensure all equipment and technology are running properly and begin stocking the shelves for the Grand Opening.”

The shopping complex also contains restaurants like Eugenio Italian Ristorante, a Planet Fitness location and various business offices.

This Aldi location will be the newest of nearly 100 stores recently opened throughout California, in addition to others in Vista, Escondido, Oceanside and Encinitas.

“When it comes to choosing new store locations, we carefully consider several factors. Bottom line, we look for convenient locations for our customers that can support high traffic volume daily. We are happy to continue serving California shoppers with an additional location,” Folino said.

Aldi will be at 671 S. Rancho Santa Fe Road in San Marcos. For more information, visit aldi.us.