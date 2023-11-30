TrueCare QuickCare expands hours in Oceanside

OCEANSIDE — As flu season approaches, TrueCare Oceanside QuickCare is expanding its hours to provide more convenient access to same-day, non-emergency medical care that requires immediate attention.

The new hours are Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. TrueCare’s Oceanside QuickCare is located at 605 Crouch Street, Building C, Oceanside, CA 92054, east of Interstate near Oceanside Boulevard.

“With the addition of longer hours, we are making it even easier for North San Diego County families and individuals to quickly get the affordable medical care they need,” said Clinical Director Dr. Devarshi Nath. “We are committed to ensuring that health care is accessible to everyone, and this expanded access will be helpful for many people to receive care after work hours.”

Without the stressful urgent care experience, TrueCare QuickCare patients can receive a wide range of medical services for addressing non-emergency illnesses such as:

Treatment for flu, coughs, colds and other related ailments

COVID-19 testing and treatment

Testing for flu, strep, UTI (urinary tract infection) or STI (sexually transmitted infections)

Respiratory conditions such as allergies, sinus infections and bronchitis

Skin conditions such as lesions, rashes, warts and infections

Ear, eye, nose and throat conditions

Minor injuries such as sprains, fractures and burns

PEP (post-exposure prophylaxis) prescription

Services are available to the public and walk-ins are welcome. For convenience, appointments can be scheduled online at https://truecare.org/quickcare. Appointments can also be made by calling or texting 760-736-6767.

A majority of TrueCare staff speak English and Spanish. For more information about TrueCare’s QuickCare services, visit https://truecare.org/wellness-services/quickcare/.

TrueCare’s healthcare services are available to everyone regardless of insurance status or ability to pay. TrueCare offers a sliding scale of low to no-cost services for self-paying patients who qualify along with flexible payment options. TrueCare also accepts a wide variety of health insurance plans, including Medi-Cal, Medicare and some commercial health plans.