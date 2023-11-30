MainStreet Oceanside to hold street vendor workshops

OCEANSIDE — MainStreet Oceanside and MiraCosta College are partnering to hold a series of workshops on how to effectively operate as a street vendor in the city.

The street vendor workshops are intended to support students and new entrepreneurs in gaining knowledge about product development, the permitting process, types of licenses needed, and what steps to take to be a successful business in North San Diego County.

“This partnership is intended to support students and families that are struggling to find a way to create a side hustle,” said Christina Sharp, a faculty member at MiraCosta College. “We are providing education and hands-on maker workshops to teach students and families with minimal resources how to be successful in this economy.”

The first street vendor workshop on Dec. 4 at 6 p.m. at the MiraCosta College Community Learning Center will teach guests how to operate as a street food vendor with the proper permits. The workshop will feature speakers like San Diego County Health Department Supervisor Rodiesha Rice, Senior Environmental Health Specialist Diego Velasquez, and Oceanside Code Enforcement Officer Jackie Bickford.

Those who should attend the workshops include anyone interested in operating food at public events, private events and special events, businesses that have struggled to obtain licensing to operate food, and anyone who has a business idea and is willing to learn how to be an entrepreneur.

“Many of our young or new entrepreneurs struggle to obtain licensing due to barriers our system has created for the safety of the public,” said MainStreet Chief Operations Officer Gumaro Escarcega. “Our partnership with MiraCosta College will only open doors to students and individuals who are willing to improve their income.”

Organizers ask that attendees register for the workshop at https://form.jotform.com/233045298152152.