Top vegan cookie company relies on Cox Business to bring in the dough

In 2015, San Diegan Maya Madsen had two kids in college and started a “side hustle” making plant- based vegan cookies to help pay for their expenses. She ventured out to local farmers markets and community events, and by 2020, Maya’s Cookies had grown in popularity and Madsen was ready to open her first retail location in central San Diego.

In July, Madsen and team expanded again to a second location in North City, a new urban neighborhood near Cal State San Marcos.

Besides the traditional chocolate chip and snickerdoodle, among other classic flavors, Maya’s Cookies boasts unique options such as chocolate chip s’mores and the Famous “Everything” Cookie (with chocolate chips, pretzels, oatmeal, pecans, butterscotch chips, and marshmallows). Wheat-free options are available for some flavors.

And just in time for the change in season, Maya’s Cookies is baking up its Fall Collection, which includes pumpkin spice chocolate chip, chai snickerdoodle and the new apple crumble cookie.

Strong internet connection a recipe for success

Today, Maya’s Cookies prides itself on being America’s #1 Black-Owned Gourmet Vegan Cookie Company. Achieving this distinction would not have been possible without Cox Business technology and “high-touch customer” service, according to Madsen.

“Our Cox Business representative Chantel Baylor ensures that we have what we need to operate, and scale up as needed, so that I can focus on my artistry and growing the business,” said Madsen. “She also came to our grand opening for the San Marcos location to ensure everything was running smoothly.”

Maya’s Cookies currently utilizes Cox Business Internet and Phone at both their San Marcos and San Diego locations, which enables the cookie company to run its point-of-sale system, host virtual meetings including interviews with media, and expand its reach to a national audience.

“We recently became a vendor with the Home Shopping Network (HSN), and in order to be approved, we had to test our internet connection to ensure its reliability in order for me to appear live on the network,” explained Madsen. “A strong internet connection was part of our contract and understandably since HSN broadcasts to more than eight million viewers across the United States.”

Sounds like a recipe for success.

Visit Maya’s Cookies at 250 North City Dr., Ste. 8 in San Marcos, 4760 Mission Gorge Place, Ste. G in San Diego, or at mayascookies.com.

For more information on how a fast, reliable internet connection can boost productivity for your business, visit Coxbusiness.com.