Lancer Day Parade celebrates CHS

CARLSBAD — Teenagers in Carlsbad have been building Lancer Day floats, electing homecoming queens and marching in the Lancer Day Parade for almost as long as Carlsbad High School has existed.

Dedicated in 1957, the high school graduated its first class in 1958 and celebrated its first Lancer Day “homecoming” a year later in 1959 with a parade through downtown Carlsbad — a route that has seen over six decades of celebrations.

Lancer Day in Carlsbad is Oct. 7, celebrating Carlsbad High School’s Homecoming. At 2 p.m., the annual Lancer Day Parade will take place downtown. The parade begins on Pine Street in front of the Senior Center. This year’s parade route follows Pine Street to Madison Street to Walnut Avenue to Roosevelt Street to Oak Avenue to Harding Street and back to Pine Street. The parade includes many groups from Carlsbad High School as well as representatives from all middle and elementary schools in the Carlsbad Unified School District.

The day finishes with the Homecoming Football game vs San Marcos. The JV game begins at 4:30 p.m. and the Varsity game begins at 7 p.m. There will be a halftime show where the court is announced and the CHS award-winning band, dance squad and cheer groups will perform. This year, once again, there will be fireworks at the end of the game.