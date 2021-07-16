Thermo Fisher Scientific opens plasmid DNA manufacturing facility in Carlsbad

CARLSBAD — Thermo Fisher Scientific announced today the opening of a plasmid DNA manufacturing facility in Carlsbad to meet a rapidly growing demand for plasmid DNA-based therapies and mRNA-based vaccines.

“Demand for commercial plasmid DNA is outpacing supply as the development of transformative gene therapies and vaccines accelerates globally,” said Marc N. Casper, chairman, president and CEO of Waltham, Massachusetts-based Thermo Fisher.

“Investments in state-of-the-art manufacturing such as this ensure that our customers have reliable access to the high-quality materials and capabilities that have become vital for the production of these new lifesaving medicines and the patients in need,” he said.

More than 150 employees will be employed at the facility as manufacturing scales up. To commemorate the opening of the facility, Thermo Fisher hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony with local government officials, including Reps. Mike Levin, D-Oceanside, and Scott Peters, D-San Diego, and Carlsbad Mayor Matt Hall.

“This expansion in Carlsbad is exciting, bringing new jobs and revenue to our district, while also advancing San Diego County’s reputation as a hub for innovation,” Levin said. “Their work helps tackle many of the world’s greatest challenges and builds healthier, more sustainable communities.”

The 67,000-square-foot facility, located on Thermo Fisher’s existing Carlsbad campus, is part of an investment strategy intended to ensure customers can reliably meet the growing global demand for cell and gene therapies and vaccines.

“I’m thrilled that this expansion will add jobs, advance medical services manufacturing capabilities in San Diego and California and further bolster our regions’ leadership in scientific innovation,” Peters said.

Plasmid DNA is increasingly used as a therapeutic agent in gene therapies and certain vaccines. Its advantages, including weak immunogenicity, increased safety and ease of manufacture, have dramatically increased demand for materials and manufacturing capacity globally, according to a Thermo Fisher statement.

“We’re pleased that Thermo Fisher continues to expand its footprint in Carlsbad, and their investment will contribute greatly to our community’s economic development and our reputation as a home to innovators who are improving health and medicine globally,” Hall said.

PHOTO: Taking part were Leon Wyszkowski, President, Commercial Operations, Pharma Services, Thermo Fisher (on stage) along with others, pictured from left, Larry Pitcher, Senior Director and General Manager, Microbial Manufacturing Services and Mike Shafer, Senior Vice President and President, Pharma Services, both of Thermo Fisher; City of Carlsbad Mayor Matt Hall; Amy Butler, President, Biosciences, Thermo Fisher; Congressman Mike Levin; Mark Stevenson, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, Thermo Fisher; Congressman Scott Peters; Peter Silvester, Senior Vice President and President, Life Sciences and Laboratory Products, Thermo Fisher; Daniella Cramp, Senior Vice President and President, BioProduction, Thermo Fisher; City Council Member Teresa Acosta; City Council Member Priya Bhat-Patel; and Soheil Rahmati, Director, Operations, Microbial Manufacturing Services, Thermo Fisher.