The Rhoades School Summer Camp: The Place to Experience and Create Epic Moments

By Erika Magner

Summer camp holds a special place in the hearts of students as it represents a unique blend of adventure, learning, and personal growth. For many, it is a time to step away from the rigors of academic life and immerse themselves in a community where fun and friendship are paramount.

This environment fosters independence and resilience as students navigate challenges and learn new skills. Moreover, the social aspect of summer camp helps students build lasting friendships, develop teamwork abilities, and improve their social skills.

Ultimately, summer camp is a formative experience that enriches students’ lives, providing them with cherished memories and valuable life lessons.

At The Rhoades School, our educators and community strive “to inspire curious minds to think deeply and live courageously.” This mission is lived through the dedication of our educators to provide learning experiences that engage and motivate our students.

Creating projects that enable students to learn while getting involved in the local community provides them with a variety of opportunities to experience and exhibit successes. This mission and our goals as a learning community extends into our summer camp programs.

As an educator and summer camp coordinator for The Rhoades School for almost a decade, I understand now more than ever how important it is to continue with this mission during the summer months.

As a mother of two elementary-aged children, I value a place where my kids feel welcomed and supported, while creating epic memories that will last a lifetime.

Summer camp at The Rhoades School provides a safe place where campers can explore interests they already have and discover new ones.

Within our mission to inspire, we strive to provide an array of activities in our elementary-age day camp program that include STEM-based projects, outdoor fitness, weekly special events, fun spirit days, and water activities.

Our rotating block schedule allows us to provide campers with variety, whether families choose to enroll in one week, three weeks, or all summer!

Parents can stay up-to-date with our camp calendar, access to pictures showing daily activities, and receive weekly newsletters that provide parents with talking points to get an in-depth picture of their experience.

The Rhoades School summer camp program provides a selection of week-long specialty camps, including art, coding, stop motion film, musical theater, and Dungeons & Dragons.

If your camper is getting ready to begin their academic journey in Transitional Kindergarten or Kindergarten, our academic camps give a jump start in classroom etiquette, writing practice, phonics, and math to set them up for a successful start in the upcoming school year.

If you are looking for a place that allows your camper to shine in a warm and nurturing environment that emphasizes developing lifelong skills, we welcome you to join us for an unforgettable summer at The Rhoades School.

View our brochure and register today at https://www.rhoadesschool.com/student-life/summer-camp/.

Erica Magner is The Rhoades School Summer Camp Coordinator.