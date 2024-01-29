The news makes people rich

Lately I’ve been bumping into a surge of people who purposely ignore the news. Given the border conflicts, climate distress and just plain incivility going on in the world today, I understand their need to avoid the daily reminders of our communal problems.

Ignorance is bliss, and all that.

Yet I can’t help myself. As a business owner, it’s incumbent upon me to stay current, both for myself and for my clients. Like a car wreck on the highway, I have to look.

I’ve actually become a big believer in following the news. Not just online, where I typically have algorithms feeding me more of whatever I read last, but magazines and newspapers.

Reveling in getting newsprint on my fingers each morning, I read the LA Times, San Diego Union-Tribune and a ton of magazines cover to cover. I also follow The Coast News, other local papers and 9-12 news feeds across the political spectrum.

Because of this exposure, I typically learn about a lot of stuff that wouldn’t otherwise be on my radar.

I like traditional media because it exposes me to a wide variety of issues and business or demographic trends that I’d have otherwise easily missed. It was this news flow that helped me and a partner see the growing number of books being written annually (2 million in the US alone).

As my partner is a professional writer, it was an easy step to starting Write Away Books, offering services to help authors go “from idea to manuscript to marketplace.”

Regardless of what you sell, there are probably additional products or services you can offer, and new audiences you can be reaching.

However, if you’re not using a diverse news feed to track what’s going on in the world around you, I promise you’re missing opportunities.

Layer atop the news joining networking groups and talking to lots of people with diverse opinions, and you’re guaranteed to be better positioned for huge success.

As you’re firming up your strategies for the coming quarters, your organization can only benefit by exploring beyond your current limits. Opportunity awaits the brave and rewards those with vision.

And the best way to gain that vision is by being aware of events taking place in the world today.

With that said, I wish you a week of profitable marketing.

Free marketing advice. www.askmrmarketing.com.