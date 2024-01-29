Obituary – John Joseph “ Bink “ Binkinz, Jr

In loving memory of John Joseph Binkinz, Jr

Feb. 24, 1941 – Dec. 23, 2023

John Joseph “ Bink “ Binkinz, Jr, 82 of Vista, California passed away on December 23, 2023. He was born on February 24, 1941 in Wayne, Michigan where he lived with his parents, John and Marie Binkinz.

When he was 5 years old, the family moved to Encinitas, where they owned the Riviera Mobile Ranch in Leucadia. He graduated San Dieguito High School in 1959 and then attended Woodbury College in Los Angeles.

John also served his country in the United States Army.

John is survived by his beloved wife of 57 years, Mary Lou, his daughter Laurie, his son John, and his sister Jean. He will be deeply missed by his grandchildren John, Rachel, Joeseph, Christian, Brittney, Jacob and Rebecca as well as his great grandchildren Abigail and Maverick.

Bink was a dedicated family man and leaves behind a legacy of memories that will forever be cherished by those who knew him.

He had an avid interest in vintage cars and racing that began when he joined the Kingsmen Car Club with his lifelong friend Warren Raps.

John spent his life indulging in his hobbies of fishing, camping and watching the San Diego Padres with his family.

After retirement, he volunteered at the San Dieguito Heritage Museum.

He always enjoyed spontaneous road trips and was famous for “Binkinz Family Adventures” as his excursions did not always include the use of maps.

Taking pictures of Grandpa enjoying a nap became a family tradition that will always be remembered with a smile.

He leaves behind, not towering monuments carved in stone, but a loving sense of humor instilled in his descendants that made him the best dad and grandpa that anyone could ask for.

Graveside service will be held February 8, 2024 at 12:00 noon at the Olivenhain Pioneer Cemetery. Following the service there will be a celebration of “Life and Pie” in his memory at The San Dieguito Heritage Museum.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the San Dieguito Heritage Museum https://sdheritage.org/donate/