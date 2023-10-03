Patio War: Oceanside Brewing takes on Shoots Fish & Beer

Oceanside Brewing Company, a popular local hotspot for music, was one of the most pleasant surprises in the first round of this brewery patio adventure. In an unexpected twist, Shoots Fish & Beer in Carlsbad replaces The Lost Abbey in this week’s patio round against Oceanside Brewing. Which brewery patio will reign supreme?

Breweries are scored on a 100-point scale with a max of 20 points per category. See the scoring details in our NCBPO launch column.

Oceanside Brewing Co. was a veritable rock-n-roll oasis in the middle of an industrial and business park. Inside the patio walls, we found great vibes, good music, and locals ready to lend a hand or jump into a boisterous debate (without any angst) about anything and everything. Read the full recap from round 1.

Accommodation: 17

Atmosphere: 18

Offerings: 13

Service: 17

Wildcard: 17

Total: 82

Unexpected twist! The new Shoots Fish & Beer is located in The Cottages, a new development in downtown Carlsbad Village, along with Revolution Roasters, The Plot Express, Stella Jean’s Ice Cream, and The Pack Rat resale shop.

It may be new, but people have found this little nook of food, beer, and coffee adjacent to the city parking lot in front of La Papagayo. At 11:30 a.m. on a recent Saturday, every table in the shared picnic area is occupied, as are the few indoor seats at each business. The patio area is well-shaded with foliage and umbrellas and looks to be quite a pleasant spot.

The doors are wide open at Shoots, where I order the IPA. They have a minimalist menu of house-brewed beers on tap and a few guest spots for wine, beer, and hard teas or kombuchas. Their on-site kitchen whips up tacos, sandwiches, and poke. Wednesday through Sunday afternoon, they offer a raw bar, including oysters and sashimi. If you’re looking for a deal, they offer happy hour weekday afternoons from 3 to 5 p.m.

That’s all great, but I’m here for the patio. Shoots has its own dedicated patio space out front off of Roosevelt St. There are a half dozen small tables pushed up against a U-shaped bench that spans the entirety of the exterior fence. An extra table is in the common area between the entry and the coffee shop across the way. Landscaping outside the fence is just at eye level but will someday obscure my view of the street.

The space is simple and comfortable. I find a spot in the shade of an umbrella to enjoy my beer. With the bright white painted exterior, open doors, and coastal, casual vibe, Shoots feels inoffensive in a way that would appeal to locals and tourists alike.

Takeaway: You could easily spend all day here drinking beer, snacking, grabbing a coffee or ice cream, and coming back. I also liked that there wasn’t a television on the patio, meaning we’d be forced to engage if I went with a friend.

Accommodation: 17

Atmosphere: 18

Offerings: 17

Service: 17

Wildcard: 18

Total: 87

ROUND 2 WINNER: Shoots scores across the board, and it is hard to argue with a beer outside with the salty smell of the ocean in the air. Next week, we speed through the final round of our patio off.



FALL BEER NOTE: Now is the time to drink wet hop IPAs if you can still find them. They won’t last long! Halloween is coming, which means pumpkin beers. Don’t be afraid of the gourd.

*Nothing against The Sanctuary. I tried to go, but they were closed.

Did I miss an excellent brewery patio? Send a message to @CheersNorthCounty on Facebook or Instagram, or e-mail me at [email protected].