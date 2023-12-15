Bimbo USA presents MiraCosta student with $25,000 grant

OCEANSIDE — Bimbo USA, a brand part of Grupo Bimbo – the largest food company and national baking industry leader – presented Anthony Gonzalez of MiraCosta College with a scholarship of $25,000 towards his college expenses.

Anthony Gonzalez is one of four grand prize winners from Bimbo USA’s national College Grant Sweepstakes, which ran from Sept. 4 to Oct. 29.

Open to students across all majors, the sweepstakes chooses its winners through a random selection process. Each of the winners, like Gonzalez, receive a $25,000 college grant to go toward expenses at their accredited, non-profit college or university.

“When I first found out I won, I almost didn’t believe it,” Gonzalez said. “I can’t even begin to explain how much this money is going to help me. Not only will it allow me to accomplish my academic dreams, but it has taught me to never give up.”

Gonzalez is a first-year student with a dream of working in the medical field. After college, he hopes to transfer to a university where he can finish his medical studies and earn a doctorate degree.

“I am really passionate about helping others when they need it, and it is the reason why my career is in the medical field,” Gonzalez said. “The scholarship means I will be able to accomplish my goals and be able to become a radiologist once I have finished my nursing career.”

Bimbo USA’s College Grant Sweepstakes is part of the brand’s efforts to highlight the importance of supporting students seeking a college education.

“At Bimbo, we recognize the profound impact education has on shaping a brighter future,” shared John Clark-Sandino, associate brand manager at Bimbo Bakeries USA. “By supporting students through scholarship sweepstakes such as the Bimbo College Grant Sweepstakes, we are not just investing in their academic journey but also fostering a community of empowered individuals.”

As a Hispanic-owned company, Bimbo has been serving the Hispanic community globally for nearly 80 years. Through programs like the College Grant Sweepstakes, Bimbo hopes to highlight the lagging percentage of Hispanics who attend higher education – often due to a lack of financial resources.