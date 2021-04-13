Take a break from spring cleaning with Cox Contour TV

There’s a lot happening in April – the start of baseball season, Earth Day and the Academy Awards to name a few – so take a break from spring cleaning and enjoy some award-winning movies via Cox Contour TV.

It can get complicated toggling between streaming apps and multiple remotes to watch what you want.

But with one voice remote control, Cox Contour TV makes TV time what it’s supposed to be – simple and relaxing – whether you’re searching for a movie on demand or streaming it through Contour TV’s one-stop app shop that includes Netflix, Prime Video and YouTube, among others.

What to watch in April

Sports fans: Search for comedies, dramas and classics about America’s favorite pastime.

“A League of Their Own” (On Demand) – The baseball classic is a funny, heartwarming tribute to the professional women’s baseball league formed after male baseball players were called to serve during World War II.

“42” (On Demand) – The late Chadwick Boseman stars as Jackie Robinson, Major League Baseball’s first black player.

Outdoor/Nature Enthusiasts: Celebrate Earth Day (April 22) watching a documentary that highlights the beauty of the natural world.

“Planet Earth: One Amazing Day” (On Demand) – The film captures the awesome beauty of nature in one day.

“Brave Blue World” (Netflix) – Narrated by actor Liam Neeson, the film explores how humans are using technology and innovations to help solve the world’s water crisis.

Movie Buffs: Go to Cox Contour TV On Demand and search the “Award Winners” section featuring Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actor, Best Actress, Best Animated Film and Best Foreign Film movie categories.

Titles include recent winners such as “Parasite,” blockbusters like “Lord of the Rings, Return of the King,” and classics including “The Sound of Music” and “Rocky.”

For more information, visit cox.com.