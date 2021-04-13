Who’s News: 4/16/21

BEACH CONCESSION BIDS

Encinitas posted a Request for Proposal April 5 for the concession services at Moonlight State Beach. The pre-bid meeting will be held on at 11 a.m. April 19 at the concession location, 400 B St. Final bids are due at 5 p.m. April 29. If you are interested in bidding on this location in Encinitas, head to encinitasca.gov/bids to find the bid titled “Concession Services at Moonlight State Beach.”

SPEECH STAR GOES TO STATE

The American Association of University Women Del Mar-Leucadia Branch announced Halle Schaffer, a senior at San Dieguito Academy High School, winner of the AAUW local Speech Trek contest, has reached the state finals. Schaffer is one of the top three contestants chosen to go on to the state finals April 17.

LOCAL AUTHOR PUBLISHES

North County author Laura Weyr has just released “The Eighth Key,” a “queer fantasy romance.” Weyr is a Hugo finalist for best science fiction or fantasy work. The book is available on Amazon, Bookshop.org and in bookstores.

UPGRADE FOR NCRT

North County Repertory Theatre is remodeling its restrooms. When it opens again in September, it will have three new ADA-compliant bathroom facilities near the cafe´. The theater was awarded a $25,000 grant from The Parker Foundation. Additionally, it received a $15,000 matching funds grant. To donate, visit https://northcoastrep.org/.

SMART COOKIES

Oregon State University honor roll for winter 2021 included Zareena A. Bokhari, Ashley J. Brewer, Adeline R. Hull, Kyrie M. Koehn, Gabriella K. Sanchez, Noelani S. Setzler, John H. Steinke, Blair A. Stone, and Lauren M. Linden, all of Carlsbad. From Escondido, Ryleigh E. Boyle, David J. Conkle, Stephanie D. Conkle, Ian K. Hewett and Margot K. Trogden. From Oceanside, Viktor D. Medvinsky and Mick R. Shipman. From San Marcos, Sophia A. Gaudino, Christian E. Plue, Carlee A. Quade and Macey B. Winter. From Vista, Isaiah J. McGuire. From Encinitas, Marina D. Keller and Sophie B. Williams.

RESEARCH STAR

Hamilton College’s Arthur Levitt Public Affairs Center offered students the opportunity to spend quarantine conducting research. Sajan Palanki, of Encinitas, worked with other Hamilton students on a group project titled “Politics and Policy of COVID.”

GRANT FOR SALK PROFESSOR

Del Mar resident and Salk Professor Thomas Albright has been awarded $1 million by The Conrad Prebys Foundation as part of its inaugural round of grants. The funding will support Albright’s project looking at how our visual sense changes as we age or gain experience at new visual tasks.

RESCUE TEAM TRAINS

In mid-February of 2021, Helen Woodward Animal Center launched its Emergency Response Unit and Rescue Team. The first week of April, Helen Woodward Animal Center’s Rescue Team went into training with Code 3 Associates, a nonprofit providing professional training to individuals and agencies involved in animal-related emergency response.

HOUSING ELEMENT INPUT

The city of Oceanside’s Draft Housing Element is now available for public review and comment. Provide comments no later than May 7. The next Housing Element Cycle for Oceanside is effective from April 15, 2021 to April 15, 2029. The Draft Housing Element and additional information regarding the Housing Element Update is available at https://onwardoceanside.com/.