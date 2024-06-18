Survey: Escondido voters favor sales tax, regulated cannabis

ESCONDIDO — At least 57% of voters would be OK with regulated cannabis businesses, including dispensaries operating within the city, according to results from a community survey conducted earlier this spring.

The Newport Beach-based Probolsky Research firm conducted a weeklong live interview telephone and online survey among 400 likely Escondido voters in April.

The survey asked voters questions to gauge interest in a sales tax increase, a cannabis business tax initiative, top priorities and satisfaction with city services.

According to Adam Probolsky, president of the research firm, the number of voters asked in the survey is typical of the size of a city like Escondido and the time it took to conduct the survey.

The survey found that 61% of respondents favored a cannabis business measure allowing commercial adult-use cannabis retailing, cultivation and processing in the city. The proposal in the survey said the measure would also levy a 7% tax on gross receipts of legal cannabis businesses to provide an estimated $1 million annually to help fund municipal services.

While Probolsky estimated that the number would decrease slightly to 57% with more informed voters, he acknowledged the survey participants’ significant approval of legalized cannabis storefronts.

“This is a decent-sized majority,” Probolsky said.

Mayor Dane White proposed a 12- to 18-month work plan to implement a cannabis business tax measure that would likely come before voters in 2026.

Deputy Mayor Christian Garcia agreed to take more time to explore a cannabis business tax measure as long as the city considered regulations beforehand, environmental reviews, and ways to protect the areas surrounding potential future dispensaries.

Garcia said he didn’t want to see a concentration of dispensaries in one location in the city.

“There’s a lot of work to be done before we even consider putting it on the ballot in 2024,” Garcia said. “I think it would be smart for us – if we were to consider it – to look at 2026.”

The survey also found that 56% of respondents favored a one-cent sales tax increase. Proponents of the sales tax measure recently submitted signatures for the measure, and they are awaiting final verification from the San Diego County Registrar of Voters by early July to make the November ballot.

The idea behind both the cannabis and sales tax measures would be to help increase the city’s revenue and address its ongoing, severe operating budget deficit.

According to the survey, only 28% of respondents agreed to vote in favor of the cannabis business tax and sales tax measures; meanwhile, 19.5% would only vote for the sales tax, and 22% would only vote for the cannabis tax measure.

Most respondents also agreed that homelessness is a primary concern for residents and that the city could do a better job addressing it.

Many also favored more parks and open space over increased housing; however, most agreed that more workforce housing options were needed.

“I think what we can say is that we’ve got to do a lot more education in this space and need to better understand specifically what the concerns are and what the resistances are from residents,” said City Manager Sean McGlynn.

Despite recognizing a need to improve how the city addresses homelessness, most respondents indicated they were generally satisfied with the quality of life in Escondido and the city’s provided services.

“They’re happy with parks and trails and open space – they want more of it – but they’re happy with what you’re doing or satisfied with it,” Probolsky said.