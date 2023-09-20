Surfing, the only sport with its own soundtrack

My father’s stories of bodysurfing and occasionally surfing the Santa Monica pier in the 1940s did nothing to stir my interest in surfing. That required Sandra Dee and Mickey Munoz. Dee was the blonde who played the original Gidget in the 1958 film of the same name. Munoz, in an era when, sadly, few women surfed, was Gidget’s surfing stunt double.

Little was authentic about that film, not even the wave, which was supposed to have been Malibu, but in reality, was the little point break north of there, Secos. While visuals set the hook, it was audio, specifically that of the rock-instrumental genius, Dick Dale, of Dick Dale and His Del-Tones to anchor so deeply it would never come loose.

I’ve told the story before, but it was my sister’s bringing home Dick Dale’s premiere album, “Surfer’s Choice,” that started a fire that saltwater does nothing but inflame.

In 1962, I began the endless journey of learning to surf. Growing up inland, however, we were only on the beach on weekends. Because of that, I practiced my surf style either on that deathtrap I called a skateboard (metal roller skates nailed to a two-by-four) or by cranking up “Surfer’s Choice” on the family’s stereo and imitating the image of Dick Dale stamped on the cover, riding a wave.

This would initially prove problematic since Dale was an outstanding musician but not much of a surfer. Media of all sorts was scarce at the time, and that album cover was my only weekday connection to the surfing world. Convinced that this was how someone surfed, I imitated Dale’s style and began riding in an awkward crouch similar to his.

He eventually repaid me for the humiliation when, two decades later, I blindly called him, and he agreed to play a free concert for my ailing friend, Chris O’Rourke. For that, and the music he gave the world, I remain forever grateful to Dick Dale.

Over the years, other music found me and synced up perfectly with my love of riding waves. Stevie Wonder’s “As,” Ravel’s “Bolero,” The Byrds “Wasn’t Born to Follow,” and anything played by Del Mar’s Peter Sprague can get me off the couch to snap a few quick carpet turns and cutbacks.

The North County band Switchfoot is comprised of several good surfers, including Tim and Jon Foreman and Chad Butler. Any careful listener will detect subtle notes in their music that have been borrowed from the ocean.

Because of that, I once suggested to Jon Foreman a surf music collaboration with Dick Dale, something I figured would intrigue legendary record producer Rick Rubin. Sadly, Dale passed away shortly thereafter. Even so, the music never died.

Recently, I came across some modern surf tunes by Encinitas’ Darius Degher. His sound is as shifting as an ocean wave and as crisp as an offshore breeze, blending elements of the old with something entirely new. Best of all, it accomplishes the mission of surf music — reminding us of the sea’s rhythm, and calling us back to the source of much of our childhood joy.

Drop in on Darius Degher’s music and drink in a cool clip of Swami’s: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9yWbC05s_Ug

To hear more surf music by Darius Degher: https://dariusdegher.wixsite.com/here