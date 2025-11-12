Surf reporter knows what he’s talking about

I have never seen CBS 8 meteorologist Shawn Styles surf. Of course, that made me wonder if he was any good at it. Even when the waves are pumping, he is on the sand, wearing shoes, mic in hand, speaking about surfing, rather than doing it. I know this because I am doing the same thing.

While Styles moves with the athleticism of a surfer and shows a deep knowledge of our sport (okay, it’s not really a sport), I nonetheless always imagined his surfing experience limited to a week of summer surf school, pumping his fist while riding straight off in 6 inches of soup at La Jolla Shores.

The photo attached to this column tells a different story. Here is all the evidence required to prove me as wrong as it is possible to be.

Anyone familiar with surfing realizes that only an advanced surfer could manage to take the drop on such a wave. Fewer still could punch such a deep and stylish turn on a Black Diamond reef wave like the one photographed by Don Balch at this La Jolla reef break. Such a bottom turn could only be done by someone with deep experience and skill.

Perhaps more surprising than his ability is the betrayal of his gremmie appearance: trim, agile, flexible, stoked at an age when most surfers have hung up the tri-fin for a 9-iron. The guy is pushing 70!

Styles (what surfer doesn’t envy that tag?) is not only a solid (understatement intended) surfer, but a former professional mogul ski racer who once worked as a field producer at the 1988 Calgary Winter Olympics.

Currently employed as a meteorologist, aka weather guy, for San Diego’s CBS 8, Shawn entered the world of surf journalism by initiating the surf reports in San Diego for 91X radio in 1983.

These are not his exact words, but he said in essence, “I pitched the idea of a surf report to the station manager, and he replied, ‘Why would I want to do a surf report?’ My response was that ‘San Diego has 70 miles of coast and most of the residents there live on or near the beach.’ The manager then replied, ‘When can you start?’”

One thing led to another until after 40-some years of broadcasting, Styles has become the face of San Diego surf media.

After a hard day behind the camera, or under the lip of a dredging reef wave, Styles might reward himself with his own cooking. While classically trained in the culinary arts, he is known to reconstruct Mediterranean-style food, and give it a unique SoCal flavor, something his friends and family often benefit from testing. His show, “Cooking with Styles” can be viewed periodically on CBS 8.

Along with Emmy Awards, Styles was a recent recipient of the Silver Circle, where candidates must have been involved in television for at least 25 years and made a significant contribution in their field.

Sorry I misjudged you, Shawn; you rip in many departments. I think I need a surf lesson.

I was recently interviewed by Shawn Styles about my book, “Windansea: Life. Death. Resurrection.” The segment can be viewed at cbs8.com.