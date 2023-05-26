Summer reading, other offerings at Oceanside libraries

OCEANSIDE — The city’s library invites children, teens and adults to participate in “Summer Reading 2023” by signing up online at oceansidepubliclibrary.org.

All ages earn prizes and are invited to attend entertaining, literacy-based events from June 1 through Aug. 5. This year’s theme is “Find Your Voice,” with a focus on sharing stories, creative expression and exploration through reading.

Kids up to 12 can earn prizes for reading and complete in engaging activities. After reading or being read to for 10 hours, or after 10 books, kids earn a prize bag which includes a free book, museum and food coupons and craft kits.

Kids and families can enjoy story times, book clubs and attend other events like the “Wild Wonders Animal Show” at the Civic Center Library on June 22 at 12:30 p.m., or at the Mission Branch Library on June 23 at 2 p.m.

Teens ages 13 to 17 can earn a prize bag full of books and other goodies for reading three books and writing book reviews. Teens who attend events throughout the summer will be entered into a prize drawing to win gift cards.

Library events for teens include a variety of book clubs, games, movies and art activities like the “Make and Create” program every Friday starting June 23 at 4 p.m. at the Mission Branch Library. Teens ages 14 to 17 can also sign up to volunteer at the library this summer.

Adults participate in summer reading too. Adults receive a free book for signing up and can read three books to receive a free quote tote bag.

Adults can also participate in monthly book clubs and other special events like the “Movies with a Message” film series at the Mission Branch Library on the second Wednesday of the month between June and August at 5 p.m. Films in the series include “The Hate You Give,” “Hidden Figures” and “Selma.”

Black Storytellers of San Diego will be at the Mission Branch Library on June 18 from 2 to 4 p.m. in celebration of Juneteenth.

On July 1 at 1 p.m., the library will host a “book tasting” to help participants find new books to read for the summer.

To sign up for any of these summer reading challenges and start logging reading and earning prizes, visit oceansidepubliclibrary.beanstack.org.

The Friends of the Oceanside Public Library sponsor summer reading for all ages.

The library is also offering the free “Lunch at the Library” program this summer from June 19 to Aug. 11 at the Civic Center Library from 11 to 11:45 a.m. and John Landes Community Center Library from 12 to 1 p.m. for all kids up to 18. The library has partnered with Community Roots Farm and Studio ACE to provide free daily enrichment activities for kids at both locations.