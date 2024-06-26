Staying in Control: Communicating with Adult Children

Free Seminar on July 9, 2024, from 10:00 to 11:30. Doors open at 9:30 for Boomers, Seniors, and Those Who Love Them.

Are you finding that your now-grown children are beginning to assert control over your life? Do you welcome this engagement, or do you find it frustrating and unnecessary? For those who would like to foster a healthy collaboration with their offspring as they get older, it’s essential to maintain an open line of communication.

Join us for a conversation about how to create healthy and mutually beneficial alliances with your adult children as you age. This discussion will equip you with the tools to successfully navigate challenging discussions with your children and caregivers regarding the realities of aging.

Are you prepared for the next evolution in your relationship with your adult children? Relationships evolve and change just like people, but navigating those changes isn’t always easy. Complex family dynamics, blended families, and changing social norms impact both the choices we make and how we communicate them.

Don’t miss this opportunity to strengthen your relationships and gain valuable insights. Join us for a candid discussion about communicating with adult children as you age.

RSVP now to secure your spot. Your journey toward better communication starts here.

