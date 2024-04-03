State superintendent names county’s Purple Star Schools

REGION — San Diego County is home to more than half of the 44 Californian schools designated as 2024 Purple Star Schools, which are committed to meet the needs of military-connected students and their families.
State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond released the list of schools in the Purple Star Schools program, which is now in its third year.
A total of 23 schools in San Diego County were honored by the commendation.
“By embracing and enhancing services for military-connected students and their families, these schools exemplify our commitment to inclusivity, understanding and excellence in education,” Thurmond said in a statement.
“Their efforts not only enrich the educational experience but also foster a sense of belonging and appreciation for our military community.”
The San Diego County schools honored by Thurmond are:
- Bonsall Unified School District’s Bonsall Elementary, Bonsall High, Bonsall West Elementary, Norman L. Sullivan Middle and Vivian Banks Charter;
- Chula Vista Elementary School District’s Corky McMillin Elementary;
- Fallbrook Union Elementary School District’s Fallbrook STEM Academy, James E. Potter Intermediate, La Paloma Elementary, Live Oak Elementary, Maie Ellis Elementary, Mary Fay Pendleton Elementary and William H. Frazier Elementary;
- Oceanside Unified School District’s North Terrace Elementary, Oceanside High and Stuart Mesa Elementary;
- Poway Unified School District’s Bernardo Heights Middle; and
- San Diego Unified School District’s De Portola Middle, Hickman Elementary, Jones Elementary, Perry Elementary, Vista Grande Elementary and Walker Elementary.
In 2022, California had 242,624 active-duty service members and individuals serving in the National Guard and Reserves.
Military-connected students must move whenever their active-duty parent or guardian receives a relocation order. These required relocations mean that a military-connected child can expect to change schools between six and nine times from grades K-12, three times more often than non-military-connected
children, according to Thurmond’s office.
“As military-connected students transition between schools – often to different states and countries — they must adapt to varying cultures, school populations, curricula, standards, course offerings, schedules and
graduation requirements,” the statement reads. “As a result, military-connected students often face unique academic and social-emotional challenges and struggle to stay on track to be college- and career-ready.”