State superintendent names county’s Purple Star Schools

REGION — San Diego County is home to more than half of the 44 Californian schools designated as 2024 Purple Star Schools, which are committed to meet the needs of military-connected students and their families.

State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond released the list of schools in the Purple Star Schools program, which is now in its third year.

A total of 23 schools in San Diego County were honored by the commendation.

“By embracing and enhancing services for military-connected students and their families, these schools exemplify our commitment to inclusivity, understanding and excellence in education,” Thurmond said in a statement.

“Their efforts not only enrich the educational experience but also foster a sense of belonging and appreciation for our military community.”

The San Diego County schools honored by Thurmond are:

Bonsall Unified School District’s Bonsall Elementary, Bonsall High, Bonsall West Elementary, Norman L. Sullivan Middle and Vivian Banks Charter;

Chula Vista Elementary School District’s Corky McMillin Elementary;

Fallbrook Union Elementary School District’s Fallbrook STEM Academy, James E. Potter Intermediate, La Paloma Elementary, Live Oak Elementary, Maie Ellis Elementary, Mary Fay Pendleton Elementary and William H. Frazier Elementary;

Oceanside Unified School District’s North Terrace Elementary, Oceanside High and Stuart Mesa Elementary;

Poway Unified School District’s Bernardo Heights Middle; and

San Diego Unified School District’s De Portola Middle, Hickman Elementary, Jones Elementary, Perry Elementary, Vista Grande Elementary and Walker Elementary.

In 2022, California had 242,624 active-duty service members and individuals serving in the National Guard and Reserves.

Military-connected students must move whenever their active-duty parent or guardian receives a relocation order. These required relocations mean that a military-connected child can expect to change schools between six and nine times from grades K-12, three times more often than non-military-connected

children, according to Thurmond’s office.

“As military-connected students transition between schools – often to different states and countries — they must adapt to varying cultures, school populations, curricula, standards, course offerings, schedules and

graduation requirements,” the statement reads. “As a result, military-connected students often face unique academic and social-emotional challenges and struggle to stay on track to be college- and career-ready.”