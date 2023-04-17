Vista chamber salutes Rising Stars

VISTA — The Vista Chamber of Commerce celebrated its student Rising Stars of the Month for April at a Scholarship breakfast.

The honored Rising Stars include Shiva Rajesh – Mission Vista High School; Hieu Kelly – Trade Tech High School; Maya Beecher – Guajome Park Academy; Liam Jones – Vista High School; Melissa Soria – General Raymond Murray High School and Ezra Oshima – Rancho Buena Vista High School.

The awards are given to local high school seniors for demonstrating character; integrity, love of learning, involvement in school and community activities and/or the ability to overcome challenging life circumstances without compromising their education. The core of the Rising Star of the Month is the student who makes a difference in their home, school & community with sincerity and passion.