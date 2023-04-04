SR-78 westbound to reopen Wednesday, eastbound lanes to close

OCEANSIDE — State Route 78 westbound lanes undergoing repairs will reopen on Wednesday in time for the morning commute, with crews set to close eastbound lanes the same day to continue their work fixing a broken culvert, Caltrans confirmed.

All westbound SR-78 lanes have been closed from College Boulevard to El Camino Real since March 15 while crews repaired a failed corrugated metal culvert — a large water drainage pipe running underneath the length of the freeway— that formed a large sinkhole.

Caltrans crews dug 30 feet underground to reach the culvert and also discovered several other broken culverts in the area. After repairing these pipes, crews have begun the process of repaving and restriping the westbound lanes and anticipate finishing the work on Wednesday morning.

At that time, eastbound SR-78 will be closed between College Boulevard and El Camino Real for repairs until approximately April 26, Caltrans officials said.

“Our crews will continue working around the clock when the eastbound lanes close,” said Caltrans spokesperson Hayden Manning. “Motorists should expect lanes to remain closed for approximately three weeks.”

Crews will have to dig about 10 feet deeper than on the westbound side to make the needed culvert repairs on the eastbound side, according to Manning

Portable signs advising motorists of the closures will remain in place on northbound and southbound Interstate 15, and signs on the westbound S-78 lanes will be moved to the eastbound lanes, Manning said.

Motorists will detour at the westbound SR-78 El Camino Real off-ramp, then east on Vista Way to the eastbound SR-78 College Boulevard on-ramp, similar to what is already in place for westbound closures.

“We’re expecting the same levels of congestion,” Hayden said. “We appreciate the patience from the public.”