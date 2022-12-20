The Coast News Group
Lionel Messi gets a ride after Argentina's win in Sunday's World Cup final.
ColumnsInside Information

Sports one-liners

by Felix Taverna28

• The Indianapolis Colts lost a 33-0 halftime lead and the game … an NFL record.

• The Tampa Buccaneers led 17-0 only to watch the Bengals score 34 straight points.

• The New England Patriots were disguised as the Las Vegas Raiders.

• Argentina, France, Croatia, Morocco finished 1-2-3-4 at the World Cup.

• Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence is coming on strong.

• Tom Brady is not.

• Messi saved his best for last … finally!

• The Eagles are now 13-1.

• A possible first — all NFC East Teams (Eagles, Cowboys, Giants, Commanders) could make playoffs.

• MLB free agency is like printing money.

• The Immaculate Reception happened 50 years ago this week, Dec. 23, 1972.

• The Detroit Lions, once 1-6, are now 7-7.

• The Carolina Panthers did not have a rushing first down Sunday vs. Pittsburgh.

• Kansas City QB Patrick Mahomes completed 88% of his passes, including the last 20 in a row.

• Houston Texans so close … two weeks in a row

• Hurts to Brown … be ready to hear this a lot.

• UCLA basketball coach Mick Cronin is solid as they come — and a classy individual to boot.

• The Tennessee Titans, losers of four straight, are in trouble.

• Chargers QB Justin Herbert wasn’t his best … until it mattered.

• Please sit down. The Denver Broncos won a game.

• The Bengals are peaking.

• The Cowboys are leaking.

• How do you spell meltdown? Colts – Buccaneers – Cowboys.

Wishing you and yours a very safe and happy holiday season. The year is almost done and on to 2023. Be grateful and appreciative. Some are no longer with us.

Happy Holidays!

Felix Taverna is a columnist and radio talk show host covering an array of topics, including sports, horse racing at the Del Mar Racetrack, entertainment, music, restaurants, bars and promoting North County communities and lifestyles. Email tips and story ideas to [email protected] and follow him on Twitter @felixtaverna.

