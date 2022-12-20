Sports one-liners

• The Indianapolis Colts lost a 33-0 halftime lead and the game … an NFL record.

• The Tampa Buccaneers led 17-0 only to watch the Bengals score 34 straight points.

• The New England Patriots were disguised as the Las Vegas Raiders.

• Argentina, France, Croatia, Morocco finished 1-2-3-4 at the World Cup.

• Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence is coming on strong.

• Tom Brady is not.

• Messi saved his best for last … finally!

• The Eagles are now 13-1.

• A possible first — all NFC East Teams (Eagles, Cowboys, Giants, Commanders) could make playoffs.

• MLB free agency is like printing money.

• The Immaculate Reception happened 50 years ago this week, Dec. 23, 1972.

• The Detroit Lions, once 1-6, are now 7-7.

• The Carolina Panthers did not have a rushing first down Sunday vs. Pittsburgh.

• Kansas City QB Patrick Mahomes completed 88% of his passes, including the last 20 in a row.

• Houston Texans so close … two weeks in a row

• Hurts to Brown … be ready to hear this a lot.

• UCLA basketball coach Mick Cronin is solid as they come — and a classy individual to boot.

• The Tennessee Titans, losers of four straight, are in trouble.

• Chargers QB Justin Herbert wasn’t his best … until it mattered.

• Please sit down. The Denver Broncos won a game.

• The Bengals are peaking.

• The Cowboys are leaking.

• How do you spell meltdown? Colts – Buccaneers – Cowboys.

Wishing you and yours a very safe and happy holiday season. The year is almost done and on to 2023. Be grateful and appreciative. Some are no longer with us.

Happy Holidays!