Legoland invites soccer fans to World Cup celebration this summer

CARLSBAD — As the world gears up for the World Cup this summer, Legoland will offer the FIFA World Cup 2026 Experience at its resorts, including Legoland California.

The event, running from June 11 through July 19, is included with regular park admission. It “invites visitors of all ages to celebrate matchday moments, spark creativity and share a piece of the action during their visit,” according to a Legoland statement.

According to Legoland, guests can:

— Score against a Lego minifigure in a fast-paced soccer challenge;

— Play Spot Shot and Super Squad, featuring skill-based games for all ages;

— Meet LEGO brick versions of global soccer stars, including Cristiano Ronaldo, Kylian Mbappé, Lionel Messi and Vinícius Júnior;

— Design a jersey using Lego bricks and add it to the Heroes of Play Wall; and

— Lift a Lego FIFA World Cup trophy.

“We’re thrilled to bring the FIFA World Cup 2026 Experience exclusively to Legoland Resorts this summer, inviting our guests to experience the high-score mania of the FIFA World Cup with all the family,” said Kurt Stocks, president of Legoland California Resort. “It’s the perfect blend of soccer, Lego, creativity and family fun — and we can’t wait to see guests of all ages build, play, share and score together.”

The event will also feature new Lego sets, including a soccer ball and a World Cup trophy.