Solar mentor, recruiter, surfer and father

I spent much of my childhood on the Ocean by the time I turned 10, I was working on a drift fishing boat as a second mate. Spotting schools of fish, untangling lines, and scrubbing the decks were my typical days growing up in Miami, FL.

I got my first scuba diving certification at age 12! Those early years awakened in me an eternal love and fascination for our oceans.

The colorful coral reefs, the playful dolphins, turtles, crabs, and the birds swooping down to catch their lunch… all captivating me and eventually inspired me to make a career in clean energy.

Later in my adult years, while working in city government, I quickly learned that our intricate and fragile ecosystems are under constant threat from big corporations and industries.

And in particular, the U.S. Chamber of Commerce seemed to be perpetually at war with the environment.

Their policies gave a free pass to corporations to pollute our atmosphere with harmful chemicals and dump industrial toxic effluents into the ocean.

It was here I got my first taste at taking a firm stand against these destructive policies.

A group of us banded together to form the US Green Chamber of Commerce, where we would give voice to environmental best practices to Corporate America.

We showed corporations and industries how green practices can not only be sustainable but also profitable and portray them in a positive light with their consumers.

The more I learned about the horrible destruction caused by big corporations, industries, and short-sighted government agencies, the further and further those simple days, long ago, out on the ocean felt.

We’ve been so dependent on dirty energy for such a long time, it’s led to our fragile ecosystems being destroyed and low-lying communities being displaced due to rising sea levels.

All of which potentially leave our children and future generations a very grim future.

So, I made a big, unexpected decision.

After leaving the U.S. Green Chamber of Commerce I went out on a limb and founded my own company.

It was an LED lighting company to help consumers lower their electric bills while significantly improving their energy efficiency. This would be my way of helping save the planet.

However, you may remember, back in the early 2000s, those high-efficiency LED light bulbs were still 8x-10x the cost of regular light bulbs. Even though I was able to help thousands of homeowners and businesses save money on their energy bills, prices weren’t yet affordable for mass consumer adoption.

And it quickly became clear that this wasn’t the business where I would make my big environmental impact and create generational wealth for my family so I exited the business.

Solar has always stood out as the key to clean, renewable energy, but it wasn’t until I was introduced to Powur that I realized I could build generational wealth for my family while making a huge difference.

It brings me great joy to help homeowners save huge on their energy bills and mitigate their dependence on the grid. I’m making the difference I’ve always wanted to make!

At Powur, saving money and lowering your carbon footprint go hand in hand.

I’m helping the world make the shift to clean energy while helping homeowners put money back in their pockets to support their families.

