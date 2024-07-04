Solana Beach selects community grant recipients

SOLANA BEACH — Eleven local organizations were allocated thousands of dollars in community grant funding from the Solana Beach City Council last week.

The council awarded a total of $50,000 in its 2024-25 Community Grant Program, with a $6,000 maximum per organization. Funding requests for this year totaled $79,500, presenting the City Council with some difficult decisions with preference given to nonprofits serving individuals of greater economic need.

“We take this very seriously, and we know the work you do is good work, and we have a really hard time not giving you everything that you’ve asked for, but we only have so much money,” said Mayor Lesa Heebner.

The following organizations received funding:

La Colonia Community Foundation — $6,000 for workshops focused on life skills including financial literacy and real estate investments for residents of the historic La Colonia de Eden Gardens neighborhood

Casa De Amistad — $6,000 for volunteer training and academic mentoring for underserved Solana Beach youth.

Assistance League Rancho San Dieguito — $5,000 for its Operation School Bell initiative providing students with money for new shoes and clothes for back-to-school.

Boys and Girls Club of San Dieguito — $5,000 for the club’s after-school Power Hour tutoring and education program, including costs for staff, supplies and technology.

California Western School of Law — $5,000 for the Community Law Project providing legal services related to housing, family immigration and employment assistance for Solana Beach residents.

Community Resource Center —$5,000 for the Holiday Baskets Program providing a dignified shopping experience for low-income residents, including children, seniors, survivors of domestic violence, and victims of crime or abuse.

Solana Beach Community Connections — $5,000 for senior-serving programs in Solana Beach

Pathways To Citizenship — $5,000 for improved technological resources to support pro-bono legal immigration services for residents.

Solana Beach Civic & Historical Society — $3,000 to hire professional videographers and web editors to continue its audiovisual history project.

Disconnect Collective — $2,500 for the continuation of the Psychosocial Educational Support group for immigrant mothers, led by a bilingual licensed marriage and family therapist and including mental health and support programming.

Sandpipers Square Dance Club — $2,500 to fund classes for new dancers and cover other associated costs.

Two applicants — Jaliscience Folkloric Academy and North Coast Repertory Theatre — will receive funding through the city’s Reserve Public Arts Account and were therefore removed from the community grant pool.

BikeWalkSolana was not chosen for funding this year because they still had around $1,500 in excess funds leftover from the 2023-24 grant cycle. These remaining funds will be used for community cycling classes that were unable to take place last year.

Rancho Santa Fe Youth Soccer was also not chosen for funding in favor of other organizations.

Heebner thanked this year’s new and returning applicants for their service to the community.

“Hopefully we’ll see your work out in the community more, and we’ll see you again next year,” Heebner said.