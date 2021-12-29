Solana 101 Project to be completed in early 2023

SOLANA BEACH — The Solana 101 Project, a mixed-use project at the intersection of Highway 101 and Dahlia Drive, is expected to be completed and open to the public at the beginning of 2023.

The project, which was originally approved by the Solana Beach City Council back in 2018, includes 45,587 square feet of commercial office space, 10,562 square feet of restaurant space, 2,920 square feet of outdoor dining space and 4,142 square feet of retail space.

The project, which is being built by Encinitas-based developer Zephyr, will also include 33,473 square feet of residential space, which will be comprised of two separate two-story buildings for a total of 25 residential units.

The development features a two-level subterranean parking garage for tenants, guests, employees and patrons of the new area, providing a total of 366 on-site parking spaces.

Ryan Herrell, Zephyr executive vice president, confirmed during a City Council meeting last week that the opening date for the project would be in the first quarter of 2023.

“It’s coming along great, we’re really excited,” Herrell said. “It’s going to be great for the community.”

According to Zephyr, Solana 101 is planned with a focus on reducing energy and water consumption and promotes alternative means of transportation to improve air quality and reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

This will be achieved through solar roofing and solar panels, as well as integrating effective sun control and reducing heat gain. Buildings will also be outfitted with low water use plumbing fixtures to reduce demand for water.

The project is also less than a ½ mile from the train station, provides onsite electrical vehicle parking and bike storage and has a bus stop located at the entrance.

“It’s been really fascinating to watch the process of this actual construction,” Mayor Lesa Heebner said. “It has been a long road, and now we’re at the part where we’re looking forward to seeing it bloom.”

A final landscape plan was approved by the Solana Beach council on last week. Solana Beach’s landscape architect, Pamela Elliott, confirmed that the plans are consistent with the city’s water-efficient landscape requirements, according to a city staff report.

The final plan includes updates to the number of trees the project would include, as well as a change in the species of some of the trees.

“While the proposed landscape trees are different from the conceptual landscape plan previously reviewed by City Council,” the staff report said, “[Zephyr] has worked with the community to provide a variety of trees that are consistent with the existing tree species that currently exist along the Highway 101 and Sierra Avenue corridor.”