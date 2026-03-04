Silver Shield: Radar-based device detects falls, alerts families within seconds

For families caring for aging loved ones, few concerns are more urgent than what happens after a fall. A new radar-based safety device now available in North County aims to shorten the time between a fall and emergency response.

The system, called Silver Shield and developed by Pontosense, uses radar sensing technology to monitor movement patterns inside the home. When a fall is detected, the device issues an audible alert and sends SMS text notifications to designated family members or close contacts, allowing them to quickly assess the situation and contact emergency services if needed.

Unlike traditional monitoring systems, Silver Shield does not use cameras or microphones, a feature designed to preserve privacy while still providing full-room coverage.

“This is a real game changer,” said Gil Flores, a firefighter and co-owner of Executive Home Care North County San Diego, the area distributor for the device. “The physical reality is that health deteriorates over time. Dehydration, internal bleeding and hypothermia can drastically affect survival beyond the initial injury. The faster someone is reached, the better the outcome.”

According to Flores, the radar technology can distinguish between people and pets, reducing false alarms that are common with other monitoring devices. The system is designed to operate without wearable pendants or complicated setup, allowing seniors to move naturally throughout the home.

For many families, the appeal lies in balancing safety with dignity.

“I like to say that we can protect you and protect your privacy,” Flores said.

Silver Shield is available for lease through Executive Home Care North County San Diego. families can call 760-585-4898 or email [email protected].

Executive Home Care North County San Diego provides in-home care services for seniors and adults throughout the region. The company is led by Flores, a U.S. Navy veteran and firefighter, and Jack McCarty, who has decades of experience in senior care.