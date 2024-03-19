The Coast News Group
Encinitas pedestrian killed
San Diego County Sheriff's Department. File photo
Sheriff IDs cyclist found dead in apparent solo crash in Encinitas

by Jordan Ingram41

ENCINITAS — The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department has identified a man who was killed in an apparent solo bicycle crash along South Coast Highway 101 early Sunday morning in Encinitas.

Ryan Currie, 48, was found deceased at approximately 12:01 a.m. on March 17 in a northbound bike lane just north of the Solana Beach city line near South Cardiff State Beach, according to Sgt. Jeremy Collis of the Sheriff’s Department.

When emergency personnel arrived at the scene, Currie was found next to a bicycle along the east side of the highway. Currie was not wearing a helmet when law enforcement discovered his body, Collis said.

“Medics attempted life-saving measures, but the man unfortunately died from his injuries,” the department reported.

A male cyclist was found deceased in a northbound bike lane along South Coast Highway 101 on March 17 in Encinitas. Screenshot/Google Maps
Early news reports indicated the cyclist was found in the 2700 block of South Coast Highway 101, but Collis said it was closer to the 2800 block, just north of the wooden Cardiff by the Sea welcome sign.

The death is believed to be due to a solo crash, but the cause remains under investigation. Law enforcement said there was no indication or evidence of a vehicle collision. There were no witnesses to the fatal incident.

According to Collis, test results for alcohol and other substances will not be available until the San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office releases those details at a later date.

Authorities urged anyone with information about the death to call the Sheriff’s Department at 760-966-3500.

