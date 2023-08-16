Sheriff: At-risk Vista woman taken from care facility by ex-husband

VISTA — The San Diego Sheriff’s Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating an at-risk woman who was last seen at her acute care facility in Vista on Monday.

Deborah Diaz, 69, was given a short-term pass by La Fuente Post Acute Care Facility on Bobier Drive to be taken out to lunch by an unknown individual claiming to be her son and was checked out around 12:40 p.m. Her son is the principal decision-maker in her affairs.

Diaz and the individual did not return to the facility, and after speaking with Diaz’s son and other family members, law enforcement said the individual is believed to be her ex-husband Antonio Diaz, 60.

Antonio Diaz has had numerous interactions with law enforcement throughout the county and is currently a transient, according to the sheriff’s department.

Deborah Diaz is diagnosed with schizophrenia, bipolar disorder and advanced dementia and is considered at risk.

Law enforcement was unable to locate Deborah after an extensive search. They have also been unable to contact Antonio Diaz.

“We believe they’re together, but we haven’t had any updates,” said Vista Sheriff’s Detective Jeremy Ferguson. “Her son that’s involved; we’ve been talking with him to keep us apprised.”

Staff at the care facility believe Antonio Diaz was driving a maroon Chevrolet Silverado with oxidation on the roof. Another mode of transportation could be a 2009 Hyundai Sonata with California plates and license number FZ245DP.

Deborah Diaz is described as a white female with gray hair, 4 feet 11 inches tall and around 120 pounds. She was last seen wearing a blue t-shirt and dark blue pants.

Anyone who has seen Deborah or Antonio Diaz or has information on their whereabouts is asked to call the Sheriff’s Department at (858) 565-5200.

For more local crime news, visit The Coast News’ Weekly Crime Reports and Daily Arrest Logs.