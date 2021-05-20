Seniors return to Adult Day Health Center at West PACE

After more than 420 days of limited operations due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the nonprofit Gary and Mary West PACE are resuming in-person recreational programming at their state-of-the-art center in San Marcos.

“Our Adult Day Health Center provides the much needed in-person socialization our participants have desperately needed after a long year of stress and isolation,” says Rena Smith, executive director, West PACE. “We have taken the highest safety measures to bring participants back and look forward to finally seeing their smiling faces again.”

West PACE has always put seniors first, especially during COVID-19

Established with a grant from the Gary and Mary West Foundation, the nonprofit West PACE is an innovative model of person-centered healthcare which improves the lives of North County San Diego seniors age 55+ who may lack extensive caregiving and healthcare resources at home.

The onset of the pandemic occurred just six months from when the nonprofit held their grand opening and officially opened their doors to the community in October 2019. To continue serving seniors who currently live in their own homes in a safe manner, West PACE quickly transitioned most of their services to telemedicine and home visits.

If there was an urgent medical matter, then participants were transported to their clinic co-located in the day center. But the social engagement activities they offered at the center were pushed to the wayside for safety reasons.

“No one knows the true extent of this pandemic – especially the damage it has done to our seniors and their physical and mental well-being,” says Dr. Ross Colt, medical director, West PACE. “Bringing our participants back to the Adult Day Health Center allows us to provide the final pieces of holistic medical services for seniors that we are known for and alleviate the stress of long-term isolation.”

The center, located at 1760 Descanso Ave. in San Marcos, will operate at a reduced operational capacity to start, and will re-evaluate as necessary.

They will adjust the daily attendance at the Center per Federal and State guidelines. West PACE has safety protocols in place to help seniors and family caregivers feel at ease. All staff at West PACE have been fully vaccinated and will continue to wear PPE.

COVID-19 pandemic demonstrates PACE model of care is a way of the future

PACE is a program providing all the care and services for older adults who otherwise need nursing home level of care as covered by Medicare and Medi-Cal and as authorized by the interdisciplinary team. Services offered include medical care, transportation, nutritional assistance, dental care, in-home assistance, pharmacy services, social engagement, caregiver training and support groups, and more. Over 90 percent of PACE participants are able to successfully remain in their homes and communities.

There is also a reduction in ER visits and hospital admissions among seniors. West PACE also accepts people enrolled only in Medi-Cal and people who want to pay privately.

To request an in-person tour of the West PACE Adult Day Center, please visit westpace.org or call 760-280-2230.