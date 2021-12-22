Seniors can get free rides for vaccine

Jewish Family Service is offering free rides to local seniors who want to receive COVID-19 vaccine shots or boosters provided through JFS’s On the Go senior transportation program. Seniors or their caregivers can call (858) 637-3210 to schedule a ride. The rides are available to North County seniors residing within San Diego zip codes 92007, 92014, 92024, 92037, 92067, 92075, 92091, 92106, 92107, 92109, 92110, 92121, 92122 and 92130. Two-day notice required. For more information, visit jfssd.org/onthego.