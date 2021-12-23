Random thoughts, like visions of sugar plums, dancing in his head

The Chargers blew their game against the Chiefs in OT … talk about theft in LA … on fourth down, you kick a field goal or punt. Serves you right.

• The Baltimore Ravens lost two consecutive games by going for two-point conversions instead of settling for tying the game and going to overtime. Might cost them a playoff spot and a lot of offseason second-guessing. Pure stupidity.

• You’re going to need a program for all the new college football coaches next season. Plus, an attachment for all the new players who have transferred. The transfer portal will wreck college sports.

• A University of Pennsylvania woman swimmer competed as a man for two years and now is swimming as a woman and smashing Ivy League records. Is that fair to other women?

• Tom Brady was shut out by the Saints with a quarterback nobody knew. Major season-ending injuries for Tampa Bay (WR Chris Godwin) and possible more to come. I thought I was dreaming.

• I just watched Joel Embiid drop 41 points for the 76ers in Boston against the Celtics, who blew another lead.

• The Detroit Lions won an NFL game last weekend. Hey, have a heart, that’s big news!

• Here we go again … the NHL has COVID-19 problems and major issues … it’s also hitting the NFL, NBA and other sports … Will it affect March Madness? What about the Olympics?

• Nevada over Western Michigan on Monday night, Dec. 27 … -7½ buys holiday dinners and drinks. Take Boston College over East Carolina (-3½) the same night. You need the cash!

• The Holiday Bowl is Tuesday, Dec. 28, with UCLA facing North Carolina State at Petco Park. The nation’s best bowl game year after year has a new home. America’s Finest City and new venue. Pretty cool.

• Please send a citation to SDSU for playing games 100 miles away in Carson. The Aztecs’ new stadium opens next season. Two years of no local games is enough.

• Seeing Tiger Woods on the golf course again with son Charlie is therapy for all fathers and sons in the game of pure love. Never say never and miracles happen.

• Rancho Bernardo’s Matt Araiza, SDSU punter, is winner of the Ray Guy award for the NCAA’s best punter. Won it by 80+ yards (twice).

• Don’t go to sleep on Cincinnati vs. Alabama on New Year’s Eve, plus 13½ points. The Bearcats can beat Bama. Still wondering how the Tide beat Auburn and Georgia.

• Michigan vs. Georgia … Georgia is the most complete team in the nation. Throw out their one loss to Alabama and see them rebound big. Also on New Year’s Eve, the clock may have struck midnight for Cinderella Michigan.

• Two San Diego high school football teams won state championships. Cathedral and Scripps Ranch. Great kids, great coaches.

• How has L.A. Dodger Maury Wills not made the Baseball Hall of Fame, not to mention Dick Allen, Curt Flood and several other deserving African American ballplayers?

• The Army-Navy Game should be played in Philadelphia every year. Quit rotating it and make it a national holiday. TV ratings went through the roof for the game at the Meadowlands in East Rutherford, New Jersey. 10 million viewers … and an instant classic.

• Don’t look now … but new USC head coach Lincoln Riley is stocking the cupboard. And he hit the road running, recruiting or getting decommits.

• NFL teams to go deep in playoffs: Los Angeles Rams, Indianapolis Colts, Green Bay Packers and Kansas City Chiefs.

Merry Christmas!