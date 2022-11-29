SDSU-Arkansas gets heated at Maui Invitational

The aftermath of the Arkansas-San Diego State men’s basketball game on Wednesday before Thanksgiving at the Maui Jim Maui Invitational in Hawaii was underscored by an ugly exchange between players, coaches and fans.

The post-game handshake (which they should discontinue or at least implement after a cool-down period), resulted in a verbal and aggressive tune from fans and coaches.

After the Razorbacks defeated SDSU in overtime, Arkansas head coach Eric Musselman reportedly flashed the “L” sign and directed a few choice expletives toward Aztec fans, prompting the Maui Police Department to perform crowd control at Lahaina Civic Center.

Players from both teams continued the drama. Just a poor look for both universities.

More from a busy holiday weekend …

FRIDAY

…The post-Thanksgiving college football games lined up on Friday with some interesting interstate rivalries, including Texas-Baylor, UCLA-California, Florida-Florida State North Carolina-NC State. Most of these student-athletes are playing their very last collegiate games.

… Los Angeles Lakers beat the Spurs 105-94 for the team’s first road win this season. The Lakers are improving game by game.

….The Tulane Green Wave won the school’s first regular-season American Athletic Conference title after besting Cincinnati, 27-24. Cincinnati head coach Luke Fickell, who was rumored to leave the Bearcats last year, will be the next head coach for the Wisconsin Badgers.

SATURDAY

…Michigan destroyed Ohio State, 45-23. Last year, the Wolverines snapped an eight-game losing streak to the Buckeyes, the program’s fiercest rival, and now have a two-game win streak in the series. Michigan will play Purdue for the BIG-10 Championship at 5 p.m. on Saturday at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

…South Carolina, Oregon State and Texas A&M all played Top 10 spoilers with huge wins over Clemson, Oregon and LSU, respectively. South Carolina knocked Clemson out from further consideration for the College Football Playoff. The Aggies ended LSU’s national title hopes, and the Beavers knocked the Ducks out of the Pac-12 Championship game. No. 4 USC will face Utah in the title game. The Trojans remain in contention for a CFP appearance after downing Notre Dame, 38-27. LSU will play the undefeated No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs in the SEC Championship game at 1 p.m. on Saturday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

…TCU dissected Iowa State 62-14 to stay unbeaten and hold on for a top-four playoff spot. The Horned Frogs will meet Kansas State in the BIG -12 Title game at 9 a.m. on Saturday at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

SUNDAY

NFL Week 12: Here’s what I learned:

… Washington Commanders are for real.

… Denver Broncos are not.

… Las Vegas Raiders are a gutsy bunch on some days.

… Jacksonville Jaguars and Los Angeles Chargers rolled the dice late in the fourth quarter and converted their two-point attempts to win their respective games. Jacksonville 28, Baltimore 27; Chargers 25, Arizona 24.

Best game: Tennessee-Cincinnati

Most impressive: Jets QB Mike White

Most unbelievably bad: Los Angeles Rams

Most together: San Francisco 49ers

Did we really win? Cleveland Browns, Jacksonville Jaguars and Carolina Panthers

Most consistent: Miami Dolphins