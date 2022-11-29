Tuberculosis exposure possible at CSUSM

SAN MARCOS — Students and staff at Cal State San Marcos may have

been exposed to tuberculosis this fall semester, according to the San Diego County Health

and Human Services Agency.

HHSA Public Health Services and CSUSM officials have worked together

to identify and notify those who had a higher risk of exposure to tuberculosis

and will be providing no-cost testing to individuals at increased risk for

infection. The period of exposure was from Aug. 30 to Nov. 8.

“Symptoms of active TB include persistent cough, fever, night sweats

and unexplained weight loss,” said Dr. Wilma J. Wooten, county public health

officer. “Most people who become infected after exposure to tuberculosis do

not get sick right away. Some who become infected with tuberculosis will become

ill at some point in the future, sometimes even years later.”

“Blood tests and skin tests are effective to determine whether

someone has been infected,” she said. “All those notified of a high risk of

exposure are encouraged to receive no-cost testing.”

Tuberculosis is an airborne disease that is transmitted from person to

person through inhalation of the bacteria from the air, which are spread

when someone sick with TB coughs, speaks, sings or breathes. people with

frequent and prolonged indoor exposure to a person who is sick with TB should

get tested.

Individuals who would like more information on the potential exposure

can contact Cal State San Marcos at [email protected] or the County TB

Control Program at (619) 692-8621.

The number of annual TB cases in San Diego county has decreased since

the early 1990s and has stabilized in recent years. There were 192 cases

reported in 2020 and 201 cases in 2021. As of the end of October, a total of

150 cases have been reported this year. An estimated 175,000 people in San

Diego County have latent TB infection and are at risk for developing active TB

without preventive treatment.