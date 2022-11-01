SDA volleyball top in league

ENCINITAS — San Dieguito Academy high school’s girls volleyball team — Joie Brown, Charlie Ginn, Jovia Gutierrez, Sydney Randolph, Megan Martin, Martina Nespor, Hannah Demiter, Chesney Macdonald, Gwen Newcomer, Elizabeth Paul, Jamie Pettijohn, Sasha Tien, Tori Tingum, Dana Newcomer, Gabby O’Flaherty-Keese and Lexie Richards — once again finished the league season with a 10-0 record, earning the title of Avocado East League volleyball champions. Demiter is ranked Paul is ranked third in the league for blocks. Head coach is Will Raschke and assistant coaches are Haley Hamman and Amanda Prather.

Do you want to buy a house?