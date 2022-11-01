SDA volleyball top in league

The Coast News Group
Avocado East volleyball champs
San Dieguito Academy’s girls volleyball team are Avocado East League champions.
ENCINITAS — San Dieguito Academy high school’s girls volleyball team — Joie Brown, Charlie Ginn, Jovia Gutierrez, Sydney Randolph, Megan Martin, Martina Nespor, Hannah Demiter, Chesney Macdonald, Gwen Newcomer, Elizabeth Paul, Jamie Pettijohn, Sasha Tien, Tori Tingum, Dana Newcomer, Gabby O’Flaherty-Keese and Lexie Richards — once again finished the league season with a 10-0 record, earning the title of Avocado East League volleyball champions. Demiter is ranked Paul is ranked third in the league for blocks. Head coach is Will Raschke and assistant coaches are  Haley Hamman and Amanda Prather.

 

