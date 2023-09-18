The Coast News Group
Crew work on the highly-anticipated San Marcos Creek Project. Courtesy photo/City of San Marcos
San Marcos to close portion of Via Vera Cruz Road for creek project

SAN MARCOS — Via Vera Cruz Road will be closed between San Marcos Boulevard and Discovery Street for a few months starting Thursday to complete road work related to the San Marcos Creek Project, according to San Marcos city officials.

Construction crews will be working on the following items while the road is closed:

— Installing storm drains;

— Installing curbs and gutters;

— Paving the road and sidewalks and;

— Striping the road and adding bike lanes.

Businesses in the Galleria Vera Cruz and Via Marco Plaza will remain open during construction and can be accessed from San Marcos Boulevard.

San Marcos Creek Project
Road closure along Via Vera Cruz in San Marcos. Courtesy photo/City of San Marcos

Shea Homes will construct an exercise area along the San Marcos Creek trail. The new facility will be separated from the road with landscaping and will be located on an elevated pad above Craven Road.

The San Marcos Creek Project is a 214-acre project that will add new infrastructure officials say should reduce flooding, improve traffic flow around the creek area while revitalizing and preserving the San Marcos Creek and its habitat. A new park and trails will also be added.

More information on the San Marcos Creek Project can be found at www.san-marcos.net/creek.

