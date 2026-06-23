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An aerial view of Woodland Park Pool and the pool deck.
Woodland Park Pool received a new plaster treatment, new tiles, and other upgrades in a project funded by Measure Q. Courtesy City of San Marcos
CitiesNewsSan Marcos

San Marcos reopens Woodland Park Pool following repairs

by Leo Place753

SAN MARCOS — Woodland Park Pool has reopened just in time for summer following a five-month renovation project funded by the city’s Measure Q sales tax. 

The pool had been closed to swimmers since the winter while crews completed renovations, and reopened on June 15 with a ribbon-cutting ceremony hosted by San Marcos Mayor Rebecca Jones and members of the City Council. 

The project replaced the pool’s deteriorated plaster with new plaster to extend the pool’s life and provide a more comfortable surface for swimmers. The project also added new tile finishes, accessibility upgrades, and a new pool lift, as well as a refresh of the pool deck. 

San Marcos funded the project with $363,000 generated by Measure Q, the city’s one-cent sales tax. Measure Q revenue is partially dedicated toward maintaining local parks, trails, and community facilities to keep them safe, clean, and well-maintained. 

Five city officials stand in front of a ribbon at a pool
The San Marcos City Council celebrated the reopening of the renovated Woodland Park Pool on June 15 (from left: council members Ed Musgrove and Mike Sannella, Mayor Rebecca Jones, council members Danielle LeBlang and Maria Nuñez). Courtesy City of San Marcos
Five kids smiling in a pool
Families jumped into summer fun at the reopening of Woodland Park Pool on June 15. Courtesy City of San Marcos

The nearly 50-year-old pool also features a diving area, water slides, and rental cabanas, and serves as a site for seasonal programming and swim lessons in addition to recreational swimming. 

Woodland Park Pool is located at 671 Woodland Parkway in San Marcos. The pool is open for recreational swim every day of the week, from noon to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday and noon to 5 p.m. Friday through Sunday. 

For more information about San Marcos city pools, visit sanmarcosca.gov/Parks-Recreation/Pools-Programs

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Leo Place covers the cities of Del Mar, Solana Beach, San Marcos and Vista, as well as several school districts. They previously worked at the Santa Maria Times and Lynden Tribune, and were a 2021 California fellow at the USC Annenberg Center for Health Journalism. They are originally from the Pacific Northwest.

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