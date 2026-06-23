San Marcos reopens Woodland Park Pool following repairs

SAN MARCOS — Woodland Park Pool has reopened just in time for summer following a five-month renovation project funded by the city’s Measure Q sales tax.

The pool had been closed to swimmers since the winter while crews completed renovations, and reopened on June 15 with a ribbon-cutting ceremony hosted by San Marcos Mayor Rebecca Jones and members of the City Council.

The project replaced the pool’s deteriorated plaster with new plaster to extend the pool’s life and provide a more comfortable surface for swimmers. The project also added new tile finishes, accessibility upgrades, and a new pool lift, as well as a refresh of the pool deck.

San Marcos funded the project with $363,000 generated by Measure Q, the city’s one-cent sales tax. Measure Q revenue is partially dedicated toward maintaining local parks, trails, and community facilities to keep them safe, clean, and well-maintained.

The nearly 50-year-old pool also features a diving area, water slides, and rental cabanas, and serves as a site for seasonal programming and swim lessons in addition to recreational swimming.

Woodland Park Pool is located at 671 Woodland Parkway in San Marcos. The pool is open for recreational swim every day of the week, from noon to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday and noon to 5 p.m. Friday through Sunday.

For more information about San Marcos city pools, visit sanmarcosca.gov/Parks-Recreation/Pools-Programs.