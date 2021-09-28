San Marcos awards first round of grant funds to local nonprofits

SAN MARCOS — The City of San Marcos recently awarded the first round of funds from its newly created Nonprofit Community Grant Program. Eight local nonprofits received awards, including Coastal Roots Farm, Feeding San Diego and San Marcos Promise.

The $3 million program, which was launched in August, is an effort to help nonprofit organizations that serve San Marcos residents who have been negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The program, which uses funds from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA), a federal COVID-19 relief program, awarded a total of $389,000 in its first round.

According to the city, funds went to Boys & Girls Club of San Marcos ($50,000), Coastal Roots Farm ($35,000), Feeding San Diego ($68,000), Hope Through Housing ($20,000), San Diego Oasis ($35,000), San Marcos Promise ($125,000), Twin Oaks High School in partnership with San Marcos Promise ($16,000) and Wounded Warrior Homes ($40,000).

Program administrator Sharyn Goodson told The Coast News that the goal is to grant awards to as many organizations as possible.

“The program couldn’t be going better. It’s been really seamless, and I think the organizations are really happy. They have a lot of access to us for assistance as they’re filling out the application, and it’s just a really collaborative process, which I’m really happy about,” she said.

“We’re really lucky that we’ve got a lot of money to give out, so the idea is really positioning all of these nonprofits to be successful, while at the same time doing a good amount of due diligence,” Goodson continued.

According to Goodson, funds administrated will depend on community needs, each nonprofit’s size and each nonprofit’s needs.

“San Diego Oasis is pleased to invest the grant funding in a technology package for low-income seniors in the region, including a tablet, 12 months of internet service, technology training and access to some of Oasis’ classes,” said Simona Valanciute, president and CEO of Oasis. “We are excited to provide services to isolated seniors who have been particularly impacted by the pandemic.”

“We are thankful and proud to be recipients of San Marcos’ grant program. The funding will support our efforts to provide San Marcos students with after-school and summer enrichment programs focusing on outdoor environmental STEM and nutrition education,” said Javier Guerrero, president and CEO of Coastal Roots Farm.

The second round of funds will be awarded to a new group of nonprofits next week.