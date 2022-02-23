San Marcos and Vallecitos partner for hydration stations

SAN MARCOS — Both the city of San Marcos and the Vallecitos Water District are committed to the reduction of single-use plastics in our community. To accomplish that, they have teamed up to offer new hydration stations in local parks to encourage the use of refilling reusable bottles during outdoor activities instead of reaching for bottled water.

Feb. 22, the San Marcos City Council issued a proclamation recognizing the ongoing partnership between the Vallecitos Water District and the city of San Marcos. City of San Marcos Ordinance 2021-1507, adopted on Oct. 26, 2021, restricts the use of single-use plastic food-service ware. The Vallecitos Water District’s Board of Directors approved Resolution 1604 in support of the city of San Marcos ordinance.

Five new hydration stations feature a quick-fill mechanism to encourage reusable water bottle use, a regular water fountain spout and a dog bowl. Vallecitos worked with the city of San Marcos’ Public Works Department to install hydration stations at Mission Sports Field Park, Woodland Park, Bradley Park, Connors Park and Buelow Park.

The hydration stations were made possible by the San Diego County Water Authority and the Metropolitan Water District of Southern California, which provided $25,000 in grant funding to cover the cost of the stations and signage. The educational signage installed on the stations highlight the benefits of tap water over bottled water while also informing the public of simple steps they can take to conserve our most precious resource.

“Adding hydration stations throughout the community has been a longtime goal for Vallecitos and is a step in the right direction to increase access to clean drinking water and reduce single use plastic waste for environmental sustainability,” said Vallecitos Board Member Mike Sannella who attended the council meeting and accepted the proclamation.

Learn more about single use plastics requirements at san-marcos.net/departments/city-manager/trash-recycling/single-use-plastics.