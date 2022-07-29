San Dieguito school district hires two new principals

ENCINITAS — The San Dieguito Union High School District will welcome new principals to San Dieguito Academy and Pacific Trails Middle School for the upcoming school year.

San Dieguito Academy

Cara Dolnik, the former principal of Diegueño Middle School, will replace Adam Camacho at San Dieguito Academy. Camacho resigned on July 13 and will officially leave his role of five years on July 31.

“I am beyond excited to be joining San Dieguito High School Academy as principal for the 2022-23 school year,” Dolnik said. “SDA is well-known for being a creative, caring and inclusive place, and I am honored to carry on the legacy and tradition of the esteemed Mustang family.”

Dolnik served Diegueño Middle School as principal for four years. Previously, she was principal of Carmel Valley Middle School for four years and an assistant principal for three years at Torrey Pines High School.

At Diegueño, Dolnik led the school to the California Distinguished Schools Program honor, which recognizes schools for excellence in student achievement.

Dolnik’s former position of principal at Diegueño Middle School is currently open and the district has not yet developed a timeline for the appointment process, according to Miquel Jacobs, the district’s communications coordinator.

Pacific Trails Middle School

Scott Wild, a former assistant principal in the Poway Unified School District, will replace Mary Anne Nuskin as principal of Pacific Trails Middle School. Nuskin left her role as principal to serve as the district’s associate superintendent of human resources in early July.

“I’m really excited and humbled for this opportunity,” Wild said. “It is evident in my experiences [at Pacific Trails Middle School] that Ms. Nuskin has done a fabulous job leading that team, that is a very caring staff and that there’s a very caring community.”

Wild joined the Poway Unified School District in 2007, serving as an assistant principal at both Westview High School and Oak Valley Middle School. Prior to his administrative roles, he taught English and directed the Associated Student Body at Westview High School

“A lot of the work that I’ve done over the last three years at Oak Valley has been centered around inclusive practices,” Wild said. “So continuing a culture of inclusivity and belonging is really important for the students, for the community and certainly for the staff [at San Dieguito].”

Both principals will assume their roles on August 1.