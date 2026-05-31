San Diego to host apostille pop-up shop to validate int’l documents

REGION — County and state record keepers are hosting a one-day, pop-up shop to validate documents necessary for international identification and register domestic partners.

Jordan Z. Marks, the county’s Assessor-Recorder-County Clerk, will host an Apostille Pop-up Shop from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on June 17 at the San Diego County Administration Center at 1600 Pacific Highway in San Diego in partnership with the California Secretary of State Shirley Weber.

Apostille is the process that certifies the authenticity of various documents for international use, including birth, death and marriage certificates, educational documents for university students’ international travel, military documents and other documents required for cross-border business transactions.

The Secretary of State’s office will provide public officials to certify documents at the event.

Apostille services are rarely available in San Diego and are usually only available at state offices in Sacramento and Los Angeles. San Diego County has held approximately three to four pop-up shops annually since 2024.

Marks said the San Diego pop-up shop saves local residents from traveling far to verify documents.

Apostille services are also available by mail but take four to six weeks to process. This also runs the risk of someone incorrectly filling out documents without a government worker reviewing them.

Marks’ office will also host California domestic partnership registration services, which is a voluntary legal status couples can choose to formalize their relationship. Domestic partners are two adults who share one another’s lives in an intimate and committed relationship. Under state law, registered domestic partners generally have the same rights, protections, and benefits, and are subject to the same responsibilities, obligations and duties under law as are spouses.

For more information, call 619-236-3771 or visit www.sdarcc.gov/apostillepopup.