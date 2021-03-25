The Coast News Group
Camp in a Box offers projects that teach kids about animals from home. Photo courtesy San Diego Humane Society
San Diego Humane Society offers new youth programs for spring

SAN DIEGO — San Diego Humane Society is launching two new youth programs just in time for Spring Break! Parents and their children can choose between Camp in a Box, which offers engaging projects that teach kids about animals from home, and the Critter Kids Club, a virtual club that meets weekly to give kids a fun way to make friends, play games and learn!

Education programs have been adapted during COVID-19 to ensure children still have the opportunity to learn about animals from the safety of home.

CAMP IN A BOX

Fun and educational activities for children to celebrate and learn about animals from home!

*   Children ages 7-11
*   March 29 – April 2
*   No virtual or in-person component, simply complete the crafts and projects provided in the box
*   Supply box provided (must be picked up from SDHS’s San Diego Campus the week before)
*   Price: $25

CRITTER KIDS CLUB

Weekly virtual meetup for animal-loving kids to engage with other like-minded children who are interested in learning more about animal sheltering and the animals San Diego Humane Society serves.

*   Children ages 7-11
*   Tuesdays from 3:30 to 4:15 p.m.
*   Six weeks: April 6 – May 11
*   Topics: Introduction to San Diego Humane Society, Helping Local Wildlife, Hanging with Humane Law Enforcement, Small Pets, Pet Body Language Basics and Fun with Farm Animals
*   Price: $100

For more detailed information, visit sdhumane.org/youthprograms.

