RRHS says thank you for giving

A HUGE thank you to all who supported Rapid Response Housing Solutions (RRHS) during San Diego Gives 2022. This is the first year that RRHS has participated in this 24-hour online fundraiser. We set a realistic goal of raising $2,500 and thanks to the generosity of our community, we are pleased to let you know that we raised $2,742.54. Woo hoo!

The funds raised will go to support our three programs for 2022. We are deeply grateful to all of you who gave and for the outstanding team at San Diego Gives that is helping elevate all the great work that nonprofits in San Diego are doing. Bravo!