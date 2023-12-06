Robertson Ranch Park designs to prioritize pickleball courts, dog park, community gardens

CARLSBAD — Carlsbad city staff will create three potential designs for Robertson Ranch Park following input from more than 2,000 people gathered through surveys and meetings.

Robertson Ranch Park will cover 11 acres on a vacant parcel near the intersection of Cannon Road and El Camino Real.

Carlsbad’s General Plan requires that the city have 3 acres of parkland for every 1,000 residents. The Robertson Ranch space was set aside to be a park in 2006, when a stretch of Cannon Road was developed with single-family and multi-family residences.

The city held two workshops and offered an online survey and open-ended online idea wall earlier in the fall. In a public input report published in November, the city said this feedback established three top priorities for the designs: pickleball courts, a dog park and community gardens.

Long wait times at Carlsbad’s six available pickleball courts at Poinsettia Park have been a problem as the sport has grown in popularity, indicating the need for more local courts.

According to the report, the collected feedback reflects a strong desire among residents to create a park that distinctly embodies Carlsbad’s identity and history, while also addressing concerns about potential impacts on neighboring residents and prioritizing various park amenities.

To mitigate potential disturbances and maintain a peaceful environment for nearby homeowners, there will be a strong emphasis on positioning park features that might generate noise or have taller lights further away from residences bordering the park’s northern end, city staff said.

The park’s proposed entrance location at Trailblazer Way, adjacent to Fire Station 3, is a part of the established Robertson Ranch Master Plan. Adjusting this entrance’s position hasn’t been explored extensively due to potential challenges related to traffic engineering, property acquisition prerequisites, and necessary alterations to the road network, the city said.

Similarly, the placement of the parking lot is intended to prioritize proximity to sports fields, if included, while ensuring sufficient distance from residences situated at the park’s northern boundary.

Respecting the sensitive habitat surrounding the park is a key consideration. The western and northern borders of the park align with nature preserves designated as “hard line” preserves, areas that adhere to stringent biological standards to protect vulnerable plant and animal species.

In line with the city’s commitment to public art and sustainability, plans for the park also encompass the integration of water-wise landscaping, energy-efficient lighting and drainage systems. The allocation of 1% of the park’s development budget toward public art intends to enrich the park’s overall aesthetic and cultural value and create something that embodies Carlsbad, according to the city.

The city expects to have designs ready early next year to present to the City Council and get more comments from the public.