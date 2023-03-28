Residents oppose Eddy Jones industrial facility near Oceanside airport

OCEANSIDE — A growing number of concerned residents are voicing their opposition to a proposed industrial facility known as the Eddy Jones Industrial Project near the Oceanside airport.

The Eddie Jones Warehouse, Manufacturing and Distribution Facility project would demolish a vacant industrial building to construct a 568,000-square-foot warehouse and distribution facility on a 31.2-acre plot at 250 Eddie Jones Way.

The proposed facility, located between Alex and Benet roads and just north of the Oceanside Municipal Airport, would include the installation of 590 parking spaces for employee and visitor parking, 60 truck trailer stalls and a total of 114 truck terminals at loading bays on the north and south sides of the building.

The Alex Road access point would be limited to passenger vehicles, while heavy truck traffic would go through Benet Road.

According to local residents, the project will be detrimental to the local community regarding noise and environmental pollution, traffic and emergency service response times. Residents claim the project’s impact on the area will only intensify due to the ongoing construction of nearby Ocean Kamp, a 92-acre development with up to 700 homes, a 300-room resort, retail and office spaces, and a 3.5-acre wave lagoon.

“If you are familiar with (state Route 76), or Interstate 5 from the 76 to the 78 and beyond, the last thing they need are a hundred-plus semis a day (and the auto traffic) added to these already congested roads,” said Rick Taylor via email.

Residents are also concerned about a lack of information regarding the expected future use of the project, its hours of operation and its future occupants.

A petition to stop the project has been circulating around the community. So far, the petition has collected nearly 1,200 signatures.

City Manager Jonathan Borrego said developer RAF Pacifica Group is currently in the process of preparing an environmental impact report, with a public hearing yet to be scheduled. Once the report is ready, the project will go to the Planning Commission for consideration. If appealed, the project would then be subject to City Council’s approval.

“Most of the concerns have been related to potential truck traffic, air pollution and noise,” Borrego said via email. “It’s a little difficult to speculate on potential mitigation as the extent of these potential impacts has yet to be determined.”

Borrego noted that any such impacts would be identified and addressed in the forthcoming environmental impact report.